Column: Building a library for a nation

President John Adams signed a congressional bill moving the nation’s capital from Philadelphia to Washington D.C. in 1800. Part of the bill allocated funds for a Library of Congress to be installed in the new Capitol for congressmen to use. The $500 allocation created the library on April 24. Later, President Jefferson made it available to have an official librarian for the library during his tenure.
The library was established because both presidents understood knowledge and wisdom are necessities for political leadership. Having a room where congressmen could both study and refresh themselves seemed imperative.
Unfortunately, the British Army used the repository of books to start the great fire which destroyed the Capitol during the War of 1812. Other buildings such as the White House were also burned.
Following the war, Jefferson sold his book collection to rebuild the library as the Capitol building was restored. His 6,487 volumes arrived in Washington D.C. on 10 wagons. Jefferson did not charge Congress for the books but only asked for a sum congress saw fit to pay. Eventually he received over $23,000. The country had a national library again.
Originally, the library was to be used only by congressmen. However, by 1897, library books and manuscripts became available to the public. The same year, the LOC moved from the U.S. Capitol into its own building. In 1903, by executive order, President Teddy Roosevelt moved the records of the Continental Congress and the papers of six presidents from the U.S. State Department to the library.
In 1921, President Harding transferred the original Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution to the library. They stayed there until the Second World War when they, along with many other important American documents like the Gettysburg Address, were moved to Fort Knox for safekeeping during the war. In 1952, they were moved to the National Archives and put on display. They remain there to this day. Author Stephen Puleo writes vividly about the transfer of these documents in a book called “American Treasures.” It is worth reading.
Today, the Library of Congress is housed in three buildings, collects nearly 12,000 items each day, houses 21 reading rooms, and collects tweets, too. The library also houses the National Film Registry. It is the single largest library in the world.
Books are amazing things. They carry us to different places and through various adventures. Who cannot look at their own book collection and not be reminded of the people and events which thread through the books we read? Books are treasures.
The writer and Holocaust survivor, Elie Wiesel spoke many years ago at Appalachian State University. One thing resonated, “I have read a lot of books and I have a lot of books, but they are not worth a human life.”
Wiesel spoke many times about the dangers of indifference and how people’s indifference to the suffering of the persecuted furthered the aims of the evil people carrying the Holocaust out. His admonition to look outward instead of just inward remains powerful.
The Library of Congress started out as just that — a library for leaders in the legislative branch. Perhaps, they are in need of a new library for themselves again as a place to replace celebrity with knowledge, wisdom, and unity of purpose once more. The first book in the new library should be Robert Fulghum’s 1986 work, “All I Really Needed To Know I Learned In Kindergarten.” Here is a small sample our politicians could benefit from:
1. Share everything.
2. Play fair.
3. Don’t hit people.
4. Put things back where you found them.
5. CLEAN UP YOUR OWN MESS.
6. Don’t take things that aren’t yours.
7. Say you’re SORRY when you HURT somebody.
8. Wash your hands before you eat.
9. Flush.
10. Warm cookies and cold milk are good for you.
11. Live a balanced life — learn some and drink some and draw some and paint some and sing and dance and play and work every day some.
12. Take a nap every afternoon.
13. When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands, and stick together.
Politics is a tough job and it is good to live in a republic. May we all get better at reading. Reading helps all of us think and behave. Thank goodness for books and for libraries. May we read together and talk together, but also take a book into the woods or to the beach and have some solitude and growth.
And in the end, may the books make us better people.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com