Column: Building a library for a nation

President John Adams signed a congressional bill moving the nation’s capital from Philadelphia to Washington D.C. in 1800. Part of the bill allocated funds for a Library of Congress to be installed in the new Capitol for congressmen to use. The $500 allocation created the library on April 24. Later, President Jefferson made it available to have an official librarian for the library during his tenure.

The library was established because both presidents understood knowledge and wisdom are necessities for political leadership. Having a room where congressmen could both study and refresh themselves seemed imperative.

Unfortunately, the British Army used the repository of books to start the great fire which destroyed the Capitol during the War of 1812. Other buildings such as the White House were also burned.

Following the war, Jefferson sold his book collection to rebuild the library as the Capitol building was restored. His 6,487 volumes arrived in Washington D.C. on 10 wagons. Jefferson did not charge Congress for the books but only asked for a sum congress saw fit to pay. Eventually he received over $23,000. The country had a national library again.