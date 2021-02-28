Column: Build character through kindness

About one in three of the 7.8 billion people on earth are dependent on social networks for information. In America, this dependence has resulted in less desire for participation in community, religious, and civic organizations. Throughout the history of the United States, the benevolence and kindness generated through churches, clubs, and other groups has been a basic core value in our country.

Service clubs, associations, and religious groups are in significant decline in membership today. America has transformed, and formal groups have not changed to meet the new America. Unfortunately, the pandemic has increased how social America is often seen through the glow of a screen. Robert Putman, author of “Bowling Alone: The collapse and revival of American community,” said, “Civic club membership declined 58% in the last two decades of the twentieth century and continues to decline today.” Not only has the pandemic reduced attendance and membership in civic groups, but has also greatly impacted the operation of churches. Before the pandemic, only about 20% of traditional churches were growing. The Gallup Poll tells us that “none” is the fastest growing designation of religious preference. Additionally, only about 40% of Americans attend church at least once per month and about 30% never attend church. For many churches current participation has been limited to online services and group meetings on online platforms such as Zoom.