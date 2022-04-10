Column: Buffer nations beware: if you are swallowed will you be digested?

Nepal is a “yam between two boulders,” according to an old adage. A landlocked country located mostly in the Himalayas, Nepal is shoehorned between two massive neighbors, China to the north and India to the south. India has traditionally held sway over Nepalese affairs. But China’s influence is increasing. If history is any guide, Nepal should beware. Buffer states sandwiched between powerful rivals can be in quite a precarious position.

States in the international system first and foremost seek to survive. Though states have other goals as well, none can be pursued if a state ceases to exist. States must therefore, arguably, privilege the goal of ensuring survival over all other objectives.

But not all states are successful in doing so. Over the past 200 years, nearly a third of all states have “died” (been eliminated, at least temporarily, from the international system). Maps of Europe at one time included independent states such as Hanover and Saxony (both were eventually subsumed by Germany). Poland was dismembered in 1795, and after reemerging following World War I, dismembered again in 1939. Some states suffer a violent death. Which tend to be most at risk?

Political scientist Tanisha Fazal has found that buffer states (states that are geographically located between two rivals) account for over 40% of state deaths. Such states become vulnerable when caught in a security dilemma between competing rivals in which an advance by one rival is viewed as a threat to the other, leading to countermeasures and tit-for-tat responses that can spiral into military conflict. Buffer states are cursed by geography, placed between competing adversaries who may seek to seize control over their territory before their rival does.

Ukraine suffers from the unfortunate geographic reality of being a buffer state between Russia and NATO/the EU/the West. Each side is sensitive to the other potentially gaining influence over Ukraine. Such concern is particularly acute for Russia, in part given Russia’s shared border with Ukraine. Putin hopes to preserve a layer of protection from what appears to be an encroaching rival.

Rivals do not always overtake buffer states. They may face constraints, such as domestic problems, that divert resources and attention. Or rivals may at times align with one another to meet a common threat, as Britain and Russia did prior to World War I when Germany began to increase its power, and not want to upset such cooperation by competing over a buffer state. Or a buffer state itself could find an ally to ward off rival competition over its territory.

But if rivals are unconstrained and uncooperative there may be little that a buffer state can do. Buffer states may look for stronger allies to keep out rival competition. But other states will be reluctant to align with buffer states knowing that they could get dragged into conflict. Ironically, states that need allies the most might have the hardest time finding them. Prior to being partitioned in 1795, Poland attempted to appeal to Britain. But Britain did not want to jeopardize its other alliances by coming to Poland’s aide.

An expectation of there being strong nationalist opposition to occupation could perhaps prevent a stronger state from overtaking a buffer state. Sensing that the costs of invasion would be high, predatory states would be kept at bay. In her research on state death, though, Fazal found that anticipation of nationalist opposition does not tend to constrain rivals competing over buffer states. In regard to the partition of Poland in 1795, for example, she found that Poland’s partitioners dealt with the fear of Polish nationalism by doubling down on their efforts to “crush the Polish nation” rather than being deterred from taking action.

Putin should have perhaps expected a strong nationalist response from Ukrainians. The Maidan Revolution in 2014 demonstrated that the Ukrainian people would not meekly accept their homeland falling under Putin sway. He went ahead with the invasion nonetheless.

So what, if anything, can buffer states do? Unfortunately, geographic realities are hard to change. Whether or not a buffer state is invaded may be largely out of their control.

There may nonetheless be hope for those overtaken by their neighbors.

Though expected nationalist resistance to invasion might not prevent a state from seeking to overtake a buffer, strong resistance may lead to “resurrection” in the event of state death. Research on state death has shown that strong nationalist resistance can significantly increase the likelihood of a state reemerging. Almost all of the states that “died” from the end of World War I until now have since been resurrected in one form or another.

Buffer states are in an unenviable position. But perhaps at times, a buffer state’s status can be used to its advantage. Nepal is located precariously between China and India, two domineering rivals. It also has had longstanding diplomatic relations with the United States. During the Cold War, as pointed out in The Economist (a magazine and website), Nepal was able to leverage its position to extract favors from all sides, obtaining help for building factories from China, roads from India, and help with health care from the United States. Rather than the yam being squished between the two surrounding boulders, seeds of growth were planted.

Ukraine was not able to prevent Russia from invading. And the Ukrainians may not be able to prevent the Russian military from overtaking Kyiv. But, through resistance, Ukraine can survive. French philosopher Jean Jacques Rousseau’s advice to fellow buffer state Poland prior to the 1795 partition is again relevant — “you cannot possibly keep them from swallowing you,” Rousseau noted, “see to it, at least, that they shall not be able to digest you.”

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Email him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu.