Column: Books have long been a popular Christmas gift

To personalize the gift books, publishers provided presentation plates on the first page, so that the buyer could inscribe the book for the recipient. You know, make it seem hand-crafted.

Two centuries ago, books made up about half the items advertised as Christmas gifts. Even today, November and December account for the most book sales of the year.

Yes, we still have gift books of a sort. You’ll find them up front at Barnes & Noble, with decorative hard-bound bindings.

Perhaps the real reason books have continued to be popular presents is because they solve what would otherwise be a complex equation of gift giving. A successful gift must give the recipient something he or she wants, but a good gift also sees as a physical token of the bond shared between the giver and the recipient. Perhaps a play on a private joke, a shared experience or a beloved hobby or interest. What better solution than a carefully chosen Gift Book?