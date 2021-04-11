Column: Biden will be tested by foreign powers

For teachers, the beginning of a new school year tends to be a particularly important time for setting boundaries. It is important for educators to establish early on that certain behaviors are not acceptable and will be met with consequences in order to demonstrate a resoluteness that can potentially deter (at least some) of the disruptive behavior that may otherwise occur in the future.
As parents, business managers, and others in other positions of authority know, testing resolve is not limited to the classroom. Children continually try their parents to see what they can “get away with.” Employees at times push the boundaries of the employer’s rules to determine how much discretion they have at work. In politics, protesters at times test the boundaries of the police, taxpayers the limits of the IRS, and drivers the ability and willingness of cops to enforce traffic violations.
Testing resolve also occurs, on a large scale where stakes are especially high, in international politics when new government leaders face what political scientist Scott Wolford of the University of Texas calls the “turnover trap.” Following government or regime change, Wolford argues, there is an increased likelihood that disputes will escalate to war given relatively high levels of uncertainty concerning resolve. Similar to students in a classroom testing a new teacher, states often feel out their rivals upon leadership change, making demands to gain information as to how far they can push their objectives. New leaders, for their part, seek to develop and establish reputations for resolve to limit rivals from pushing their demands. Risky strategic games of resolve, if not properly managed, can spiral into open conflict.
Reinforcing resolve-related dynamics are additional factors that may increase the likelihood of conflict early on in a new leader’s tenure. Prior to an election, candidates may campaign on “getting tough” on foreign adversaries, which can make it difficult to back down once elected. New leaders often benefit from a “honeymoon effect,” during which executives have a high approval rating and political capital to spend on bold initiatives, which might include pressing one’s demands abroad. Whatever the cause (or causes) may be, researchers have found that the likelihood of conflict escalation tends to be higher early on in a new leader’s tenure in office.
The perilous effects of leadership change may be somewhat muted in the transition from Trump to Biden given circumstances surrounding Biden’s presidency. Biden was well known in foreign policy circles prior to becoming president, which may have reduced uncertainty concerning his level of resolve coming into office. Rather than tying his hands to escalation prior to the 2020 election through bellicose campaign rhetoric that would be difficult to back down from after gaining office, Biden pledged to end America’s “forever wars.” And he has primarily focused on COVID relief and infrastructure rather than foreign policy during his time in office thus far.
The world, nonetheless, keeps turning. Regardless of his priorities, President Biden faces several high stakes tests of resolve that demand his attention.
North Korea recently resumed missile testing. Will Biden respond with sanctions or attempt summit diplomacy as Trump did?
Iran has been ratcheting up its nuclear program. For now, the Biden administration is pursing indirect talks on returning to the nuclear deal forged under Obama that the United States withdrew from under Trump. What will Biden do if the talks stall or break down?
Attempts to migrate to the U.S. along the border have surged. Can Biden balance demonstrating resolve to deter migrants from seeking to enter the U.S. illegally while at the same time showing more compassion at the border than Trump as he has promised?
China continues its repression of ethnic Uighurs in the northwestern province of Xinjiang. The United States has joined the European Union and other allies in sanctioning four Chinese officials. How far will Biden go in response to what his administration has said constitutes “genocide?”
Perhaps President Biden should turn to the person who is likely his most trusted advisor for advice — his wife Jill, who is an educator with decades of classroom experience and presumably know-how on how to set the appropriate tone from the outset. The president will undoubtedly continue to face challenges from abroad in the coming months. How he responds will affect perceptions of his revolve. The world, especially our rivals and adversaries, will be watching.
Dr. David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.