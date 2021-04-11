Column: Biden will be tested by foreign powers

For teachers, the beginning of a new school year tends to be a particularly important time for setting boundaries. It is important for educators to establish early on that certain behaviors are not acceptable and will be met with consequences in order to demonstrate a resoluteness that can potentially deter (at least some) of the disruptive behavior that may otherwise occur in the future.

As parents, business managers, and others in other positions of authority know, testing resolve is not limited to the classroom. Children continually try their parents to see what they can “get away with.” Employees at times push the boundaries of the employer’s rules to determine how much discretion they have at work. In politics, protesters at times test the boundaries of the police, taxpayers the limits of the IRS, and drivers the ability and willingness of cops to enforce traffic violations.