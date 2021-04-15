 Skip to main content
Column: Bert besieged by a thief again
Bert Marlowe is having trouble with a thief again.

You may recall 88-year-old Bert from a column I penned last September. That’s when we shared the story of how her push mower was stolen as she took a break from cutting the grass to grab a cold drink on a hot day.

We talked Wednesday morning, and she reported that a wheelbarrow, shovel, rake and a bag of clothespins were taken this week from her home in Colonial Heights.

She really wants that rake back. It’s got a short handle and she likes it. Bert also said the rake dates back to when she and her husband were married 68 years ago.

That’s a long time to keep and use a rake.

I’ll add that the person who took the rake and other implements must be one sorry individual.

There is, however, a bright spot in the midst of all this stealing and woe.

Two young men gave Bert a lawnmower last year when her push mower was stolen. She says it is still running, and she plans to use it this week. That’s at least one win for the good guys.

Eric Millsaps

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

