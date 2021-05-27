Column: Be respectful, be responsible, get vaccinated

Catawba County will be home to six high school graduations today and three more tomorrow. The young men and women departing high school will receive gifts, congratulations and advice.

If I was talking to my teenage self, here is what I would say.

1. Be respectful of others. It’s a trait that is underrated and much-needed today. We live in a world where people who insist they are grownups go online and prove otherwise. We drive highways where people tailgate at speeds of 70 mph and above, endangering the lives of others because they have to get there a little bit faster. To be respectful costs nothing but casts good karma out in all directions.

2. Accept responsibility. The path of life includes uphill portions, where you will struggle and be filled with self-doubt. During these challenging times, resist the temptation to blame others and bemoan your situation. Instead, embrace the great adventure that is life and recognize that we grow when the route is difficult. Plus, nobody wants to be around a whiner.

3. Get vaccinated. It’s free, easy to do and protects your health and the health of others.

Graduates, as you embark on the path of adulthood be safe, be kind and be joyful.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

