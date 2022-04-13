Column: Be grateful our planet is violent

Our beautiful blue planet looks so serene when viewed from outer space. In reality, it’s a violent place.

The natural violence is necessary for survival.

We must endure lightning storms, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and all sorts of terrifying phenomena just to live.

Earth is a complicated biosphere. It’s the complexity that produces everything we enjoy. Life is at the top of that long list.

Lightning is a primary means of converting airborne nitrogen into the form of nitrogen we and the plant kingdom need to exist.

Without volcanoes, Earth would blow up. Our planet is dense, and the heat and pressure it contains is vital. Take a look at Mars. It’s dead. It doesn’t function anymore. We think we could terraform Mars, but we would have to somehow duplicate the natural functions we have on Earth to make it truly comfortable for human habitation.

Space suits and the confined systems of space vehicles must carry everything needed to survive. Simply toting oxygen and food on an extended space excursion isn’t enough. Those things that Mother Nature does for us here must be artificially duplicated before we blast off in a confined contraption.

It’s not an easy process.

There are an infinitesimal number of factors that had to come together at just the right place, at the right time, in the right amount to make an Earth. Everything we have — magnetic fields, gravity, axial force, pressurization, the radiation belt, water, tides, electricity, etc. — are present in just the right amounts.

Our planet is a miracle, plain and simple, and this miracle is dependent on everything working together. For example, without water there would be no oxygen. Without nitrogen, there would not be the exact amount of nutrients to create life, much less sustain it.

Without plants, carbon dioxide would quickly smother our Earth.

The complexity seems to confirm the belief that the universe is the creation of intelligent design; that all this didn’t occur by accident.

The notion we can eventually control weather sounds good, but we can’t eliminate the benefits of storms and such. We would have to duplicate the results, or we would mess up our planet in ways most of us don’t want to imagine.

In important ways, we have to trust science. We have to endure that which we call nature’s wrath. We might be able to move to another location eventually, but it would have to be a near-mirror image of Earth to live the way we do today.

So, we put up with Mother Nature because she (the sum of existence) is really not whimsical or capricious. She does what she must to keep going. Without her, we go poof.

We aren’t helping. We’ve created islands of waste that are not biodegradable. We are a polluting race, and we revel in our ability to invent comfort.

I would never suggest we would be better off if we bombed ourselves back to the Stone Age, but we do have the ability to manage what we do and the consequences of what we create.

I don’t think there is a direct correlation between Earth’s natural violence and the violence we foist upon ourselves, but we can’t get away from strife, subjugation and war. We can easily kill more people in an instant, than Mother Nature can in a year worldwide.

Still, there’s no place like Earth — for us, anyway. And science cannot help us if we materially alter the way our planet works. We have to be friends with nature, even if we aren’t friends with ourselves.

Ever heard “The Merry Minuet?” It was a popular song in The Kingston Trio’s repertoire. It’s a bit dated now, and it might miff some folks, but the last line is still applicable: “What nature doesn’t do to us will be done by our fellow man.”

What a waste.

I hope I never experience a volcanic eruption, or a tornado or a serious earthquake. I wish nobody died needlessly.

In my relatively sheltered life, I thoroughly dislike high wind and lightning. But they’re necessary. I deal with such things, as you do, because I really appreciate living.

Where nature is concerned, in this place and time, we can’t have it any other way.

Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com