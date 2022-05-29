Column: Battle between democracies, autocracies?

During his inauguration speech, President Biden warned that democracy was in retreat. The challenge, he later argued, was to “prove that democracy works.”

Seeking to unify and fortify the resolve of democratic countries, he hosted the Summit of Democracies last December. “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident,” Biden has said. “We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it.”

Biden has characterized the war in Ukraine as a battle between democracies and autocracies. And democracies, he said in this year’s State of the Union Address, are “rising to the moment.”

Many of the world’s democratic states (along with many non-democratic) have seemingly been united in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In March, 141 countries voted in the United Nations General Assembly to condemn Russian aggression. Last month, Russia was kicked off of the United Nation’s Human Rights Council. As Western sanctions have been ratcheted up and multinational corporations have fled, Russia has become increasingly isolated.

But there have been cracks beneath the surface.

Though only five countries — the rogue states of North Korea, Syria and Eritrea along with Russia’s bordering ally Belarus and Russia itself — voted against condemning the invasion of Ukraine, there were 35 abstentions. Included among them was India, the world’s largest democracy (by population) and other democratic states such as Bolivia and South Africa.

The vote to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council was narrower than the General Assembly vote, with 93 states voting in favor, 24 voting against, and 58 abstaining. India again abstained, along with some of the world’s largest democracies, including Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa. Several smaller democratic states, such as Belize, Guyana and Suriname also abstained.

Though many democracies have joined the sanctions regime against Russia, support has not been universal. Europe has been reluctant to cut off Russian energy. And there has been little appetite for sanctions among democracies (as well as non-democracies) in Latin America and Africa.

There are several reasons why opposition to Russia has, in some instances, been muted.

Some rely on Russia for arms and/or mercenaries. Russia supplies India with tanks, submarines, surface-to-air missiles, and other weaponry. Heads of state in places such as the Central African Republic, Mali, and Sudan hold off native insurgencies with the help of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group.

For some, relations with Russia are rooted in longstanding historical ties. India, though part of the non-aligned movement, was informally aligned with the Soviet Union during the Cold War. African states such as South Africa, Angola, and Mozambique, associate Russia with having been an ally in the struggle for independence from colonial rule.

And some states, democracies and non-democracies alike, have an economic interest in maintaining cooperative ties with Russia. Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries, for example, benefit from coordination with Russia to limit the global supply of oil.

The West’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is perhaps viewed as being hypocritical to states with histories of being victimized by colonial exploitation. The West’s accommodation of Ukrainian refugees in contrast to the (mis)treatment of migrants from the Middle East and Africa has revealed a stark double standard. Reluctance to condemn the invasion is perhaps in some instances a reflection of resentment toward the West.

States that are geographically proximate to Russia may be particularly hesitant to voice opposition. The Central Asian states that were previously part of the Soviet Union (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan), for example, perhaps fear that Putin could set his sights on them if they are too vocal.

In some instances, interests trump ideological considerations. India, like the United States, is a democracy and therefore might be expected to join the United States in actively opposing Russia. But India relies on Russia, in part, to balance against China, its regional rival. It is therefore perhaps unlikely that India will adopt a harder line despite its moral opposition to Russian aggression.

Similar to the Cold War, characterizing the alignment of states over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an ideological battle is an oversimplification. The United States had democratic allies during the Cold War but also aligned with non-democratic, and in some cases severely repressive states, such as El Salvador and Guatemala, as long as they opposed the Soviet Union / communism. The Soviet Union drew support from communist states and movements around the world during the Cold War, but not all remained committed to the U.S.S.R. (China, Yugoslavia and Albania, for example, all distanced themselves). Ideological commitments can bend, or even break, if such commitments conflict with national interests.

Unified opposition to Russia among democracies could help bring about an end to the war in Ukraine. But unity cannot be assumed given ideological similarity. States such as the U.S. and other democracies who oppose the invasion could encourage those who are reluctant to oppose Russia to get on board by providing incentives, such as access to weaponry that might be cut off if relations with Russia are severed.

With supply chains already disrupted due to the pandemic and inflation rising, states may be reluctant to incur the costs associated with sanctioning Russia. But as Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

When it comes to the invasion, democracies should stand firm in their principles no matter the costs involved. We cannot truly be free as long as authoritarian aggression continues to preclude the establishment of a lasting international peace.

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.