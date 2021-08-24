Column: Barry Saunders great columnist

In a recent conversation with Saunders, I tried to get him to explain what makes a good column. Is it surprise and humor combined with a serious message? He dodged the question, but he shared this: “I know I have a good column when I can write it quickly. But if I have to struggle with it, write and rewrite, and start all over again, I know it’s best to trash it and write about something else.”

In that respect, he explained, it is like a poem or a song. The best ones come smoothly when already you know what you want to say and there is a moment of inspiration that opens door to writing it down.

The best news is that Saunders is back writing for the N&O, Durham Herald-Sun and The Charlotte Observer.

So, you ask, “What good is that for me? I don’t read those papers.”

First of all, you can find his columns on the web at www.thesaundersreport.com

Also, you can know that this columnist is doing his best to learn from Saunders how to do a better job so you will enjoy reading this column even more.

D.G. Martin hosts “North Carolina Bookwatch,” Sunday at 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 5 p.m. on PBS North Carolina (formerly UNC-TV). The program also airs on the North Carolina Channel Tuesday at 8 p.m. and other times.