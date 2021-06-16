Column: Barbecue: True and faux

Why would John Shelton Reed write another book about barbecue?

After all, he is a co-author of the recently revised classic, “Holy Smoke: The Big Book of North Carolina Barbecue” and in 2016, author of “Barbecue” in the UNC Press’s “Savor the South” cookbook series.

The retired Kenan professor of sociology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the author of more than 20 books. He likes to write books and articles and other commentary that connect readers to their culture.

His new book, “On Barbecue,” is a compilation of writings about barbecue.

Barbecue means different things to different people. Just remember how many ways the term is spelled: barbecue, barbeque, bar-b-que and so on. Reed explains how the term probably came about.

He writes, “the word came into English only some 500 years ago. In the first decades of the 1500s Spanish explorers in the Caribbean found the locals using frameworks of sticks to support meat cooking over fires. They did this either to slow-cook it or to cure it and preserve it (as we do with country hams and jerky today.”