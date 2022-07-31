Column: Author speaks to women (and men) with 'Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead'

While Sheryl Sandberg was pregnant and working for Google, she had a difficult time one day walking from her faraway parking spot to a meeting with a client. The next day, she told founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin that Google needed reserved parking for pregnant women. They agreed.

It was something that no one had thought of, or at least had not said anything about, until Sandberg, through her own experience, realized the need.

This anecdote, recalled in her book, “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead,” demonstrates the value of having women in leadership positions, Sandberg felt. Due to differing experiences, women in positions of power may think of things that men do not. And being at the top provides a means through which women can affect change.

Sandberg announced in June that she is stepping down from her position as chief operating officer of Facebook (now Meta) in the fall. While she is known for leading Facebook (along with founder Mark Zuckerberg) during a period of exponential growth, she is also known for her advocacy of gender equality and advice to women that they unapologetically strive for success. She wrote “Lean In,” according to the introduction for the book, for “any woman who wants to increase her chances of making it to the top of her field or pursue any goal vigorously.”

Some of Sandberg’s advice in “Lean In” is uniquely relevant to women. Men will never have a need for pregnancy parking. There are certain gender biases and stereotypes that do not limit men in the way that they may constrain women. Sandberg helped draw attention to some of the distinct challenges that women face in the book.

But the relevance of “Lean In” goes beyond that. Sandberg also drew attention to issues that, though women may be affected disproportionately, affect all of us. “Lean In” provides valuable insights for not only women, but also for men seeking to achieve their goals, professional or otherwise.

Women seeking a high level of achievement in the workforce can be at a disadvantage relative to men for several reasons. Whereas being ambitious and assertive are thought to be positive attributes for men, “aggressive and hard-charging women violate unwritten rules about acceptable social conduct,” Sandberg noted. Research has shown that “success and likeability are positively correlated for men and negatively correlated for women,” she also pointed out.

Self-promotion can be tricky for women. Whereas advocating for oneself (and requesting a raise, for example) may be viewed as normal behavior for men, it may be viewed as a violation of social norms for women, who are often expected to be self-sacrificing.

Social norms concerning proper work/life balance can put a particular strain on working women with families. Whereas men are often not expected to both work full-time and be primary caregivers/housekeepers, women who work outside of the home are often expected to be primarily or exclusively responsible for domestic duties.

Sandberg wrote that “Lean In” was for women seeking to achieve their goals, but also for “any man who wants to understand what a woman — a colleague, wife, mother, or daughter — is up against so that he can do his part to build an equal world.”

Highlighting biases that affect women differentially than men can provide men with a better understanding of some of the challenges women face than men do not.

But that sells the book short. Much of what Sandberg wrote about in “Lean In,” and the advice that she offers throughout, is applicable to men as well as women.

Sandberg notes, for example, that women often underestimate themselves, believing that they are not as well qualified or competent as others. This is known as imposter syndrome, in which someone feels as if they are a fraud or unworthy of their accomplishments. Women tend to have such feelings more intensely and be more limited by it than men, Sandberg believes. But it is a universal phenomenon. Recognizing that it is a common experience, though it may be felt more intensely at times by women, may lead to greater empathy and understanding.

Communicating honestly and openly can be difficult. We often conceal what we are thinking, or at least sugarcoat criticism if we vocalize it, not wanting to hurt others or cause conflict. This can create myriad problems, Sandberg notes, including that important issues may remain unaddressed, resentments may build, and some people may be promoted or otherwise rewarded when they should not be.

Research has shown that those who are in inferior positions of power are less likely to express their views, or to temper what they are thinking if they do, likely fearing reprisals or being looked upon negatively. This disproportionately affects women in the workplace given that women are less likely to be in executive or managerial positions.

But men, particularly those at or near the bottom of power hierarchies, may also feel constrained when it comes to communicating openly. Even those who are at or near the top of societal hierarchies, male or female, may feel hesitant to openly express criticism, fearing being viewed as someone who is negative or not a team player. Recognizing the difficulties involved in communicating honestly, Sandberg recommends such things as beginning statements with “I” rather than “You,” which can be less threatening, using simple language, and being honest about one’s own weaknesses. That’s useful advice for men and women alike.

Sandberg also advises not to “leave before you leave,” by which she means, do not limit yourself in anticipation of needing to scale back or step away from your job (or other pursuits) in the future. This is something that again disproportionately affects women, particularly those who preemptively pull back from careers in anticipation of starting a family. But it is again a lesson that is broadly relevant. We should not limit what we do in the present due to future expectations. Most people have plans for where they want to be in life years down the road. But there is a lot that we cannot control. No need to limit oneself in the present due to expectations of something that may or may not occur at some point in the future.

When it comes to pursuing goals, or more specifically advancing careers, Sandberg encourages thinking in accordance with the jungle gym rather than ladder model. On a ladder there is only one way to go. You can move up (or down), but not side to side, and can only progress moving methodically, step-by-step, to the top. Jungle gyms, on the other hand, allow for more flexible movement and multiple paths to the top. And the view is better. You are not only looking up at the step or person ahead of you but can look out more fully at the world around you.

Women in particular may find the jungle gym model useful as they start, pause, stop, resume, and make shifts in their professional lives due to life circumstances outside of work. Madeleine Albright, for example, the first female U.S. Secretary of State, took an unconventional route to the upper echelons of the American government. At various times in her life, she worked outside of the home, studied to advance her education, volunteered, and raised children, before reentering the workforce full-time later in life and having a successful political career.

But men may also find the jungle gym model useful. Staying at a particular job, or even staying within the same profession, for one’s entire life, is less common than it once was. Men, along with women, may find themselves navigating the workforce in non-vertical ways as opportunities and interests shift over time.

I do not want to minimize the difficulties that women face in recognizing limitations that may affect men as well as women. There are some barriers that women face that men do not, and the common hurdles that men and women face are typically higher for women than they are for men. Nonetheless, there are some areas in which men and women can find common cause.

Do not limit oneself due to a fear of failure. Be your full authentic self. Above all, be ambitious in any pursuit

Sandberg hopes that women everywhere will receive such messages. It would not hurt for men to hear such things as well. The shared relevance of these sentiments reflects that though men and women have their differences, we are bound by a common humanity.

I will never need pregnancy parking. But sometimes I too, like women as well as other men, could use a reminder to lean in to all that I pursue.