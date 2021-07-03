Column: Atlanta, Olympics on my mind

The summer Olympics are almost upon us and I’m eagerly anticipating them. The extra year waiting for the Tokyo games has only made me more excited to see all the athletes from around the world coming together to compete. As a child, I was captivated by Nadia Comaneci’s perfect 10 gymnastics routines in Montreal, which inspired me to become a gymnast. I never made it to the elite competitor level, but my childhood Olympic dreams come alive each time the games roll around.

My family has always avidly watched the Olympics. It probably started with my grandfather Roy who was an enthusiastic watcher of any sport he could find on television. His family often joked that if two men pushed a peanut down the street with their noses, Roy would go outside to watch. My love of sports, both on TV and in-person, caused my family to revise the saying for me. They said if two men were pushing a peanut down the street with their noses, not only would I watch, but I would buy a ticket.

Now I will neither confirm nor deny the accuracy of that statement, but I can’t argue I’ve bought a lot of tickets in my life. I’ve been to ACC and NCAA basketball tournaments, college football games and Major League Baseball games. I’ve attended NBA and NFL games, both in the regular season and in the playoffs. But none of them compared to the experience of attending the ‘96 Olympics in Atlanta.