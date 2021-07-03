Column: Atlanta, Olympics on my mind

The summer Olympics are almost upon us and I’m eagerly anticipating them. The extra year waiting for the Tokyo games has only made me more excited to see all the athletes from around the world coming together to compete. As a child, I was captivated by Nadia Comaneci’s perfect 10 gymnastics routines in Montreal, which inspired me to become a gymnast. I never made it to the elite competitor level, but my childhood Olympic dreams come alive each time the games roll around.
My family has always avidly watched the Olympics. It probably started with my grandfather Roy who was an enthusiastic watcher of any sport he could find on television. His family often joked that if two men pushed a peanut down the street with their noses, Roy would go outside to watch. My love of sports, both on TV and in-person, caused my family to revise the saying for me. They said if two men were pushing a peanut down the street with their noses, not only would I watch, but I would buy a ticket.
Now I will neither confirm nor deny the accuracy of that statement, but I can’t argue I’ve bought a lot of tickets in my life. I’ve been to ACC and NCAA basketball tournaments, college football games and Major League Baseball games. I’ve attended NBA and NFL games, both in the regular season and in the playoffs. But none of them compared to the experience of attending the ‘96 Olympics in Atlanta.
To say my family loves the Olympics would be an understatement. Once when my middle sister was competing in the Quiz Bowl in high school, she was asked what the Olympic motto is. Few people probably know the answer, “Faster, higher, stronger.” But my sister thought for a moment and answered carefully. In the original Latin. “Citius, altius, fortius,” she said. I kid you not, the judges had to briefly pause the game to determine if she was correct since they only had the motto in English. She drew a round of applause from the entire audience when her Latin response was determined to be correct.
So, when the 1996 Olympics were going to be just four hours away, we knew we had to be there.
In the days before online ordering, we joined the snail mail list 18 months in advance to have access to the ticket lottery. We entered the drawing for multiple events, including gymnastics, of course. When our notification came, we had been allowed to purchase tickets to only one event. Table tennis. That’s right, we were going to the Atlanta Olympics to see what most people call Ping-Pong. I was disappointed I wouldn’t be seeing gymnastics, but I was just happy to have gotten any tickets and my whole family did love playing Ping-Pong.
The weekend Ping-Pong tournaments my dad hosted with family friends were legendary. And it seemed appropriate that our event would be held on July 27, my granddad Roy’s birthday!
Hotel accommodations were scarce and money scarcer, so we devised a plan to leave home about 4 a.m., drive down, attend our mid-morning event, spend the afternoon taking in the whole Olympic atmosphere, and drive back home that evening. It would be a long day, but there were four of us to take turns driving.
When the big day finally arrived, we excitedly left home in the darkness of July 27 to head to Atlanta.
We were barely 15 minutes into our drive when the radio DJ came on to say a pipe bomb had exploded in Centennial Olympic Park at 1:20 a.m. One person was dead and over 100 were injured.
We were stunned and, of course, saddened. Our shock quickly gave way to apprehension over the trip. Should we continue driving? Will it be safe there? If we do keep going, will they even be holding events? What if another bombing occurs? The questions continued swirling around the car with me behind the wheel on the route to Atlanta. We discussed how brilliant we would appear to be if we returned home now and there ended up being another bombing. But we also considered how silly it would be if everything proceeded safely, and we missed our long-awaited opportunity to see the Olympics because fear had forced us to turn back.
We continued on as the sun rose over I-85 and jokingly made a pact. If something went wrong once we arrived, we’d claim we weren’t listening to the radio and never heard the news.
In the end, it was definitely the right decision to continue on. Security was tighter than probably ever before. The event was delayed by an hour or so while the FBI swept the entire building for bombs. It was probably one of the safest days to have ever been at an Olympics. And when the lights went down and that Olympic theme song we’d heard on television all our lives began to play, there was not a dry eye amongst us. It still gives me chills right now and makes me tear up just thinking about it.
We didn’t realize it at the time, but we were embodying the Olympic motto when we stood boldly with the athletes from around the world and refused to allow terrorism to defeat us. Citius, altius, fortius. Faster, higher, stronger — together.
Cami Hepler is a lifelong animal lover, year-round sports fan and part-time freelance writer from Hickory.