Column: At long last, I got the shot I wanted

Both gave me the green light and confirmed my opinion that vaccination is the right thing to do. From the beginning of the pandemic, I made it known that there would very little mixing and mingling by me until I was dosed.

After the proper waiting period after my second shot, I’ll be able to get out a little more and relieve the anxiety and boredom of self-imposed isolation. I will still wear a mask as suggested by the experts. I will keep my distance. Please respect my space. I promise I will respect yours.

Listen up. If I am immune to the virus, I can still be a carrier. If you have COVID-19, we meet and neither of us is wearing a mask, there is a chance I could inhale your breath. It won’t bother me, but if I meet someone else who is not wearing a mask and I sneeze or cough (I have minor allergies), then I can pass your infected breath along to that person.

The United States has passed 500,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 (that we know about). Does anyone think that’s an acceptable loss — that we can tra-la-la our way through this pandemic because somebody said there ain’t nothing to it?