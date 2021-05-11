Column: As the pollen season ends, here come those buzzing cicadas

Pine pollen is another major contributor to Yellow Season. And if there’s one thing western North Carolina has plenty of, it’s pine trees.

Promotional brochures don’t point out that our proximity at the foot of the Appalachians makes us sitting ducks for clouds of pollen bearing down on us each spring.

If you move here and don’t already have allergies, give it time. Mine took about 12 years to kick in. Sneezy, itchy eyes came upon me at about the time I developed full-bore sensitivity to poison ivy and bee stings. Oh, and tick bites. These days, if one of those arachnids attaches itself to my skin, I will itch the “bite” into tomorrow, well after the tick has been removed.

I’m glad there’s no Arachnid Season, but be forewarned: another scourge is coming — the 17-year cicadas. If predictions are true, this brood of cicadas will make Yellow Season look bush league.

I remember the last cicada summer with its screaming insects buzzing around like a scourge from the book of Exodus. Cicadas — whether the annual variety or the 17-year screamers — are harmless unless you’re a young sapling, which they find especially tasty.