Column: Artist always in search of a laugh, a cartoon; Bell taught art at Fred T. Foard High School

Randy Bell said when he sees something that makes him chuckle, he likes to draw a picture.

That’s how a cartoon of a Joe Biden Cow-a-litic converter ended up on my desk.

Randy said the drawing was inspired by barber Ken Bolick. Randy said Ken had the idea. Randy got it down on paper. “I am not looking to draw cartoons as a Democrat or Republican,” he said. “I’m looking for something funny.”

When we spoke by phone, Randy said he was finishing up his 10,000 steps for the day.

“I think like I am 21,” he said. “Sometimes that gets me in trouble.”

For the record, Randy is not 21. He said his 50th wedding anniversary is coming up soon. When I asked what else I should know about him, his bride Barbara chimed in. “He has a beautiful wife,” she laughed.

Randy is semi-retired. He taught art at Fred T. Foard High School for more than 30 years, he said, and the couple still live in Mountain View.

His cartoons are a combination of watercolor paint and pen-and-ink drawing. Randy said he does the caption last.