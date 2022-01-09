Column: Are we headed for end of cash?

I am just wondering how many years it’s going to be before we have seen the end of cash money as we know it. I remember when we paid for everything in cash. Those days have dwindled faster than I would have imagined.
It seems that for us, now we are paying for almost nothing in cash. The few exceptions are that we pay our rent by check and a few other things.
Yes, we have online banking and most of our bills are paid online. When we do our food shopping it’s paid with our debit card. When we go out to eat, paid with our debit card. When we make purchases in a store that’s paid with our debit card. When we buy something online, it is paid with our debit card.
My wife and I have not had a credit card since we retired in 2010. I know many people have credit cards and say, CHARGE IT. The trouble with credit cards is that many people get in trouble over their heads and end up paying a lot back to credit card companies in excessive interest rates. Pay late, your rates go up.
Credit card companies are like vultures, they prey on the young, the poor, and the ones least able to pay. My wife and I were in that trap years ago. We got out of it and never plan to enter the world of credit card vultures again.
The pleasant thing about the debit card is, if you don’t have the money in the bank, you do not buy it. My wife and I have been debt-free for 12 years now. It’s a great feeling.
It is now said that cash represents 26% of consumer transactions in the United States. Eighty percent of all cash transactions are for payments under $25. Sixty percent of consumers use a cashback card. Consumers are willing to spend up to 100% more when using a credit card. That’s another trap that people get into when using a credit card.
However, it looks like people will still have reason to use wallets for the near future. Small purchases are still often made with cash. Many low-income shoppers don’t have smartphones nor bank accounts.
The world of using cash will hang around, but for how long?
Larry Fish shares the insights of a man who has gained the wisdom that comes with a long life. He has been married 50 years to a woman from the Philippines. He has two grown children, five grandkids, and one great-granddaughter. He lives in Raleigh, close to the airport.