Column: Are we headed for end of cash?

I am just wondering how many years it’s going to be before we have seen the end of cash money as we know it. I remember when we paid for everything in cash. Those days have dwindled faster than I would have imagined.

It seems that for us, now we are paying for almost nothing in cash. The few exceptions are that we pay our rent by check and a few other things.

Yes, we have online banking and most of our bills are paid online. When we do our food shopping it’s paid with our debit card. When we go out to eat, paid with our debit card. When we make purchases in a store that’s paid with our debit card. When we buy something online, it is paid with our debit card.

My wife and I have not had a credit card since we retired in 2010. I know many people have credit cards and say, CHARGE IT. The trouble with credit cards is that many people get in trouble over their heads and end up paying a lot back to credit card companies in excessive interest rates. Pay late, your rates go up.

Credit card companies are like vultures, they prey on the young, the poor, and the ones least able to pay. My wife and I were in that trap years ago. We got out of it and never plan to enter the world of credit card vultures again.