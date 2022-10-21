Column: Are civil war fears overstated in US?

Congressman Adam Kinzinger thinks that civil war in the United States is a “real possibility.” Controversial Trump-endorsed former Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has more forcefully stated that “if our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place and that’s bloodshed.”

Is the United States headed towards a second civil war?

Two recent books, Barbara Walter’s “How Civil Wars Start: and How to Stop Them” and Stephen Marche’s “The Next Civil War: Dispatches From the American Future” explore such a possibility. Walter, a political scientist who has investigated for over 30 years the question of why civil wars occur, believes that “we are closer to civil war than many of us think.” Canadian journalist Marche believes the United States is “already in a state of civil strife, on the threshold of civil war.”

Fears that a second civil war might occur are reflected in public opinion polls. A 2019 Georgetown Institute of Politics survey found that the average respondent believes that we are two-thirds of the way towards the brink of civil war. A 2021 survey by public opinion pollster John Zogby found that a plurality of Americans (43 percent) believe that civil war is likely.

There are troubling signs. Americans are polarized. Political acts of violence have become more common. The January 6 insurrection was a stark reminder of what is at stake.

Recent trends should not be taken lightly. But the likelihood of a second civil war occurring arguably remains low.

To begin with, it is highly unlikely that another civil war, similar in scope to the Civil War of 1861-65, would occur in the United States today. As William Gable and Darrell West of Brookings point out, among other differences, there is not a comparable regional division in the United States currently (though we have red majority and blue majority clusters of states) and today’s militias are private rather than government-backed.

Some nonetheless fear that increasing polarization in conjunction with the rise in extremist violence could lead to sustained irregular warfare. Political acts of violence would become increasingly normalized, and Americans would feel compelled to take sides.

But there are several factors that make such a scenario unlikely to come to fruition.

There is a substantial difference, columnist Ross Douthat of The New York Times has pointed out, between what Americans say they believe politically and what they actually do. Even though a disconcerting percentage of Americans may express authoritarian attitudes or support for those who engage in anti-democratic or violent acts, relatively few Americans actually engage in extremist political action or violence themselves.

Recent research by a team of social scientists (Sean Westwood of Dartmouth College and his colleagues) has shown that reported high levels of support for political violence in surveys are overstated due in part to sampling and question wording effects. They found, furthermore, that Americans overwhelmingly support prosecuting acts of political violence.

Fears of an impending civil war in part reflect polarization itself and cynicism in which partisans make worst-case scenario assumptions about the “other.” Democrats and Republicans increasingly get their news from different sources, associate mostly or only with those who have views similar to themselves, and view the world in fundamentally different ways. Still, most Americans are reasonable and tend to be moderate in action.

Some feared (and perhaps still fear) that Donald Trump’s presidency would result in the demise of democracy. But Trump was voted out of office and the courts upheld the results (despite Trump’s attempt to invalidate the election along with equivocation and in some cases denialism among some Republican leaders).

This is not to say that our democratic institutions are not strained. As Walter points out in “How Civil Wars Start,” in 2016, for the first time in over 200 years, the United States was rated as being “anocratic” (not fully democratic nor fully autocratic) by a measure of political systems commonly used by political scientists (Polity). The likelihood of civil war tends to increase when states enter into the anocratic zone.

Nonetheless, transitions from authoritarianism to democracy are likelier to be destabilizing than movements away from democracy. States making transitions towards democracy may have had little to no past experience with democratic governance. Successfully transitioning requires building effective institutions from the ground up and developing a civic political culture. States that have experience with democracy and begin to drift away, on the other hand, have established institutions and an engaged public to act as countervailing forces. Decades of peaceful democratic existence cannot easily be swept away.

It might seem that we are living in unprecedented times. But there have previous periods of heightened tension and conflict that we emerged from stronger as a result (the civil rights era being an example). The events of January 6 were alarming. But the insurrection seems to have been more of a one-off event than the beginning of a wave of such events.

All is not well for democracy in the United States. But that does not mean we are headed for civil war. We all mostly want the same things out of life (such as financial stability, access to high quality health care, etc.), we just disagree on how to get there. Let’s remember the aspirations that we share and rather than becoming further divided, become more united in pursuit of the goals that we share.