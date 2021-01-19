Column: Apply 4-way test before you post on social media

By now we’re all familiar with the images of Jan. 6 when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol — the broken windows, the angry rioters on a rampage threatening Vice President Pence and other officials. Five people died in the melee, including a policeman.

The nation was outraged and rightly so.

Such calamities light up social media and this one has been no exception. A friend recently posted a notice on Facebook: if anyone among his friends supports Trump, please leave. “I no longer want you in my life,” he wrote.

This friend has a lot of company. Minds are made up. There is no backing down.

I chose not to engage him or the trolls lurking on the thread. I don’t need more heartburn. But at the same time, no one has the corner on truth. There are bits of truth on both sides of every argument. There are always gray areas.

This is why I find absolutism so troubling. Absolutists are always right because they think they’re never wrong. Such a posture leaves no room for negotiation or reconciliation or forgiveness.