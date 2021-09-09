Column: Ant problem? Soak your socks

Then I made a loud-smelling potion of one part extract and five parts water, and poured it on the old sock until it was soaked. Some of the mint solution dripped on the mulch, of course.

Hah! That did the trick. It’s been more than a week and no ants in the hummingbird feeder. The hummies don’t seem to mind, even though the sock still smells to high heaven. I will refresh the sock before it dries completely.

Mint also repels spiders and other crawly things (even mice) you don’t want in your house, so say internet contributors. That led me to another bright idea. If you take an old sheet — ours are for a full bed — and cut it long-ways into four strips, you can tie them together to create a sheet rope that’s right at 25 feet long.

It wouldn’t take but a dozen or so old sheets to go all the way around the house, right up against the foundation. I figure 3 to 5 gallons of mint extract mixture ought to soak those sheets through and through. Instant moat. And it’s portable!

My wife was not impressed with my bright idea. Besides, we don’t have that many old sheets. I didn’t bother to tell her about my other grand idea for outdoor, mint-soaked sheets to frame the windows, just for good measure.