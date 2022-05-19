Column: An educator exits stage left

It is a natural fact that some people inhabit our lives and leave no lasting impression. However, there are people who make an immediate impact on us just by meeting them.

Mr. Ken Robbins has been an assistant principal at the high school for seven years, but I have known him much longer than that. Before becoming an administrator, Ken taught in the Caldwell County School System for 14 years. I would see him from time to time at meetings and professional development.

My memory of him is always greeting people with a smile and excitement. One could tell he enjoys his work, and it is fun to watch people who are enjoying what they do. It is also encouraging.

I was thrilled to hear Mr. Robbins would be coming to the high school to work. He is an honest man. Considerate. A fair judge of character, and someone who is not afraid to give you a straight answer, even if that answer is “no.”

Ken has many great qualities, but what strikes me is his dedication to the profession, his style, and above all, his character.

Mr. Robbins is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. His knowledge of the chain of command is admirable. He understands the qualities of leadership needed to engender success. He doesn’t amaze anyone with antics as some leaders do. He remains calm, cool, and collected. Our principal describes him as steady and efficient.

He’s got a steely gaze, but a compassionate heart. Being a dedicated husband and father helps him at his work. As a school administrator, he has guided countless numbers of students. He is a big picture guy and does not get caught in the small weeds of discussion. I have never heard a word of gossip out of his mouth.

Several of my fellow teachers, upon learning of Mr. Robbins’ upcoming retirement, have shared their thoughts about his style and the impact he has had on their lives. One commented how she will never forget the moment he called her to offer her a social studies position. It is still a big moment in her life, and she still remembers the call.

Another spoke about how Ken always addresses him with a hearty “SIR” every time they speak. Mr. Robbins is, above all, a very respectful individual. His attitude at the high school is, “I work for you,” and not the other way around. He is a servant leader through and through. He maintains a healthy attitude. He is an optimistic individual; claiming every day is a great day, and that it can be what one makes of it. He is the consummate professional.

I have known him long enough to be educated and encouraged by his character. He provides general uplift and encouragement for the school personnel. He is a good communicator, too. He can be a tough evaluator, but always leaves one with positive suggestions to make the classroom better — to make the instruction better. He displays the kindness and humility of an effective leader, but he is also tough as nails.

In Ernie Pyle’s column, “The Death of Captain Waskow” during World War II, Pyle passionately wrote about how the men under the captain were affected by his death. He also showed how much they respected him, and how much the loss of the young captain meant to the unit. It was Pyle’s most famous column. With Mr. Robbins’ retirement, I am feeling much like those boys. Ken is stepping off the field. He’s earned his stripes more than once, and a huge void is left to be filled.

All of us learn from great examples and through moments of instruction with one another. We win when we respect and collaborate. Mr. Robbins has been a great example to our school of these very things. His presence in the building will be missed next year; not only because of his fantastic work ethic and care for the building and grounds, but also for the respect he shows the people who work and study there.

When a big and supportive rock falls out of the pile, it leaves a big hole to fill. Yet, it also forces the rest of the pile to bear the weight.

I am trusting when Ken leaves the school sometime in June, we will all feel the weight of the presence he leaves, but know he has prepared the next person for what lies ahead. He is that kind of guy.

I’ll miss a lot of things about him next year, such as hearing how he addresses everyone as “sir.” But most of all, I’m going to miss his willingness to stop by the classroom to see what the students are doing and how the instructors are teaching. I’ll miss the respectful conversation.

I am tremendously thankful for the man he is and for the gifts he has given to each of us.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.