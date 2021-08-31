Column: Amusement parks have their purpose

I found myself at Tweetsie Railroad recently, watching my 4-year-old granddaughter and her parents ride the Tilt-a-Whirl. It was the perfect cap to a day in the park, as a welcome respite from dreadful headlines about Afghanistan and Haiti and COVID.

We had a lot of company that afternoon. A lot of folks waited patiently to ride the mouse train through the cheese mine, the Ferris wheel and all the rest.

Tweetsie is corny and over-priced — what amusement park isn’t? But the place is made to order for grandparents and their families. I looked around and saw my counterparts with their younger generations in tow. People have been coming here since 1957, some grandparents no doubt started out as kids themselves.

The Boone area fun park plays in my son’s childhood memories. His daughter Violet was riding the same rides he did 30 years ago, picking a seat in the same motorboats, the same airplanes, the same race cars. And on the same train that transformed to a “Ghost Train” one October evening when I took him up to Tweetsie after school. He was in sixth grade and we forgot how chilly it can be when the sun sets in the mountains. That was 25 years ago, but we still remember how we nearly froze to death.