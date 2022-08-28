Column: Afghanistan withdrawal harmed US reputation

The images were harrowing. Desperate Afghans clinging to and running alongside a U.S. Air Force jet as it moved down the runaway preparing for takeoff. The American occupation of Afghanistan was coming to an end. Tens of thousands of Afghans had been evacuated. But many were still desperate to get out.

Those who were unable to leave have now lived for a year under the Taliban’s newly reconstituted rule. How have they fared?

Unfortunately, though unsurprisingly, not well.

“We want to have good relations with the U.S. and the world,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said just after the U.S. airlift out of Kabul ended in August of last year. Women would have access to education and their rights would be protected, the Taliban insisted. Many were skeptical.

During the Taliban’s first tenure in power, from 1996 to 2001, rights were severely curtailed. Afghans were required to follow an austere interpretation of Islamic law. Harsh penalties were doled out for minor transgressions. Women, in particular, suffered.

Hopes that Taliban rule in its newest iteration would be less repressive were soon dashed. Sharia law was quickly imposed. After promising that girls and women would be allowed to return to school, the Taliban reneged. Life in Afghanistan, it seemed, was quickly returning to how it was prior to the U.S. invasion.

The Taliban regaining power left Afghanistan isolated. Foreign aid, which funded 75% of government spending, was cut off. This put Afghanistan in dire straits. The economy collapsed and hunger spread. Some Afghans were more secure as a result of less armed conflict. But for most, life in Afghanistan is a struggle for sustenance.

The U.S. withdrawal has had the most immediate impact on the lives of Afghans. But it has also affected the world’s view of the United States.

Defeat in Afghanistan showed that the world’s mightiest military power could be humbled by a weak, dysfunctional, quasi-failed state. The United States spent $2 trillion in the Afghanistan War. Two thousand American lives were lost. And yet the U.S. was unable to achieve its objectives.

The result, some feared, would be to embolden U.S. adversaries. Jihadists would “find a divine hand” in America’s defeat, The Economist predicted. And China would bask in the United States being humbled. The war demonstrated, similar to the Vietnam War, that power does not always translate into an ability to exert political influence.

The withdrawal may have also weakened relations with allies by calling into question the United States’ dependability. India, which has increasingly aligned with the United States to counter China, was dismayed by Islamic extremists, as well as India’s chief rival Pakistan, gaining leverage as a result of the Taliban takeover. Some in Europe felt that they had been abandoned. Taiwan’s premier Su Tseng-chang said that the withdrawal demonstrated that Taiwan needed to be prepared to defend itself.

The withdrawal could end up having significant political consequences in the United States. Prior to the evacuation, President Biden had presided over what many in the U.S. were viewing as a return to normalcy after the Trump presidency. Biden seemed to be competently managing the pandemic and restoring the United States’ image in the world. But the botched evacuation called into question the administration’s competence.

By the time midterm elections are held this fall, the withdrawal will perhaps be a distant memory. And foreign policy tends to figure less prominently than domestic issues in elections (especially in midterm elections). But the withdrawal was the beginning of a slide in Biden’s approval rating that has now reached a historic low.

There was no easy answer for what to do in Afghanistan when Biden became president. After two decades, the United States’ had failed to achieve its objectives. Staying longer would have likely only delayed the inevitable.

The withdrawal nonetheless resulted in an Afghanistan today that is in desperate need of assistance.

We have witnessed the consequences of disengagement over the past year. Dealing with an unsavory regime like the Taliban can be morally compromising. But we must find a way to reach the Afghan people. Their lives depend on it.