Column: Abortion decision is Rehnquist’s revenge

Chief Justice William Rehnquist finally got another chance at Roe v. Wade, albeit posthumously.

Rehnquist, who became chief justice upon nomination by President Richard Nixon, dissented with the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, saying it was beyond the authority of U.S. Supreme Court action.

When the court nullified Roe v. Wade, making elective abortion a states’ rights issue, Rehnquist’s objection was realized. He spent his Supreme Court tenure hoping elective abortion would again come before the court, but it never happened.

Essentially, the court ruled the Constitution does not give justices the purview to rule on abortion, hewing to the principle that if the Constitution does not say the federal government is allowed to do something, it can’t do it.

That’s why our nation’s founders added the power of amendments to the Constitution and then provided a blueprint by adopting the Bill of Rights, the first 10 constitutional amendments.

Too, Congress can step in on constitutional policy the founders did not foresee, but an amendment is the surest way to take a states’ rights issue and put it squarely under federal jurisdiction.

“There apparently was no question concerning the validity of this provision or of any of the other state statutes when the Fourteenth Amendment was adopted,” Rehnquist wrote in 1973. “Because of this, the drafters did not intend to have the Fourteenth Amendment withdraw from the States the power to legislate with respect to this matter,” Rehnquist wrote in 1973.

Justice Byron White, nominated by President John Kennedy, also dissented in Roe v. Wade.

White said abortion “for the most part, should be left with the people and the political processes the people have devised to govern their affairs.”

White and Rehnquist argued that the court in 1973 had to find the right to abortion covered by the Fourteenth Amendment, adopted in 1868. By that time, many states and territories had some legislative restrictions on abortion.

The Roe v. Wade decision was baseless, the two dissenters said.

So, it now is up to the states how abortion should be handled.

Then, there’s the Fourth Amendment.

Section 1 says “Full Faith and Credit shall be given in each State to the public Acts, Records, and judicial Proceedings of every other State. And the Congress may by general Laws prescribe the Manner in which such Acts, Records and Proceedings shall be proved, and the Effect thereof.

Section 2 flatly says “The Citizens of each State shall be entitled to all Privileges and Immunities of Citizens in the several States.”

That infers that anyone living in a state that restricts elective abortion can go to a state that does permit abortion and have the procedure without fear of arrest or reprisal by their home state.

They cannot be sued or penalized by the state, the county, the city or residents.

It’s the same constitutional principle that allows residents in a state that prohibits gambling to visit Cherokee or Las Vegas and indulge to their hearts’ content. Their winnings, if disclosed, might be taxed, but civil and criminal penalties may not be assessed.

It is not beyond the realm of imagination that the application of the Fourth Amendment will be subject to litigation.

It is not surprising that Roe v. Wade has been nullified. Neither is it a shock that the decision has been met with vigorous opposition. But it’s not the first time a Supreme Court decision has been nullified by including a dissenting vote a future challenge.

Congress and the President are limited — and in some cases powerless — to assert federal power over a states rights issue.

Protesting the Supreme Court is a waste of time now just as it was in 1973. Those who support elective abortion and those who advocate restrictions must now concentrate their activities in their home states to gain laws or a constitutional amendment.

No matter how a person feels about abortion, that’s the way our system works.