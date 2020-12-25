Column: A verse, an illustration and a friendship

Hickory’s Annie Nikbakht wrote a verse a few years ago. Her friend, Julia Stockstill, provided an illustration to go along with the text and a Christmas card was born.

The idea was hatched when they attended church together in Tennessee. Now, Annie is in Hickory and said she misses seeing Julia.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Perhaps the card closes the miles in some way.

Annie asked that we include it in the paper. Perhaps the words will provide some comfort and joy in this season of rebirth. The Lord knows we need all the comfort and joy we can corral as 2020 slinks away.

The people here at the Hickory Daily Record would like to join Annie and Julia in wishing you a Merry Christmas. We enjoy serving you, and we believe our devoted readers are some of the brightest and most knowledgeable folks in Hickory.

Judging by the ones I talk to from time to time, you’re some of the kindest, too.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.