Column: A verse, an illustration and a friendship
A PROMISE.jpg
Illustration by Julia Stockstill

Hickory’s Annie Nikbakht wrote a verse a few years ago. Her friend, Julia Stockstill, provided an illustration to go along with the text and a Christmas card was born.

The idea was hatched when they attended church together in Tennessee. Now, Annie is in Hickory and said she misses seeing Julia.

Perhaps the card closes the miles in some way.

Annie asked that we include it in the paper. Perhaps the words will provide some comfort and joy in this season of rebirth. The Lord knows we need all the comfort and joy we can corral as 2020 slinks away.

The people here at the Hickory Daily Record would like to join Annie and Julia in wishing you a Merry Christmas. We enjoy serving you, and we believe our devoted readers are some of the brightest and most knowledgeable folks in Hickory.

Judging by the ones I talk to from time to time, you’re some of the kindest, too.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

A Promise for Christmas

Oh, What a comfort it is to know

That there happened in a time of long ago

Such an event for all to see

That still men worship on bended knee

How I love the stories so dear

Telling of the night heaven and stars came so near

Sweet joy – last night it happened again.

God sent his son, Jesus, to live among men

Oh, what a comfort it is to know

A promise was kept in the long ago

Yes, Virginia

Longtime Hickory Daily Record reporter, editor Larry Clark reminded me, as he always does, that it's tradition for the paper to reprint a classic editorial from 1897 each Christmas day.

But this year there is a twist.

You will find "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus" on Page A4. But the 2020 edition is a full-page collectible version of the time-honored piece.

We hope you enjoy it.

Merry Christmas from the folks at the HDR.

