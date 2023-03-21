The relevance of my story only becomes apparent when framed in terms of what I do not have:

I do not have a dangerous genetic condition.

I do not have a traumatic family history.

I do not have children.

And yet as I write these words, I, a 31-year-old male in otherwise perfect health, am currently laid out on my couch with an icepack over a part of my body I can only describe in euphemism. As of today, I also do not have the ability to have children.

I’ve made my peace with the fact that going under the knife to get a vasectomy without already having fathered children is not a popular decision. I live in a town in which the question, “Do you have any kids?” usually comes before any such frivolous topics like what I do for a living, when I moved to Hickory or even my name. And I get it. I grew up the same way. Building a family, by which people always mean having kids the old-fashioned way, is the natural next step after moving out, getting a job, and getting married.

Everyone asks, usually sooner than later. I don’t just get the question from my parents, eager for grandkids. I get it from my boss, my neighbors, and the random person I run into at the park. “Oh,” they say, “you don’t have kids now? So when will you have your first?”

It isn’t a question of if, but of when. All the while, no one seems to realize how utterly invasive the question is. I doubt I was the only one who was taught not to bring up religion or politics in polite company. But popping out babies? The very foundation of a person’s life, intimate decisions between you and your partner, and the potential source of heartbreak and trauma? No filter is offered or expected.

“Do you have any kids?” can be a completely innocuous question. So can “Where do your parents live?” Both express interest in a person’s life, and isn’t that what good conversation is built on? Not only is “Where do your parents live” a jarring question to receive in the first few minutes of a conversation, but more people are willing to admit it approaches a potential minefield. Maybe you have a great relationship with your parents. I am lucky to count myself among that crowd, and so I would gladly step into that conversation.

Maybe you haven’t spoken to your parents in more than a decade. Maybe your father just died. There’s no way to know when meeting someone for the first time, so it’s polite not to pry.

Maybe you do have kids. Maybe you and your spouse have suffered a string of miscarriages.

If anything, the kids question is more likely to tear off the scab from a wound of trauma than a question about parents, since one in four people who get pregnant will suffer a miscarriage at some point. There’s no way to know, but that doesn’t stop the questions.

Like I said, I know that mine is not a popular decision. I haven’t been in this kind of pain since that one terrible gym class in eighth grade, but I sincerely couldn’t be happier. My decisions are my own. Giving an argument for being (and permanently staying) child-free would do nothing more than what I am complaining about now: stirring up hurt feelings, judgment, and a disdain for your fundamental values. What I will offer is an open invitation for anyone who wants to know: Please ask.

I mean it. I welcome the conversation. And no, I am not so self-absorbed as to not realize I am sneering at those who dare to pry into my personal life while broadcasting it for all to see.

You can know if, and only if, I want you to know. Consider this article to be my invitation to you.

You, or my boss, or the random person at the park can know all about my religion, or politics, or (lack of) kids. As for anyone else, you have to wait for them to extend an invitation of their own. This is the kind of information that should only be volunteered. Not questioned or coaxed or demanded of me.

I am proud of my decision to remove my fertility. It is one way for me to live out my core values, which is a bonus topic you can ask me about should you ever desire. Whatever decision you have made about your family, be they biological or chosen, I hope you are equally as proud. I hope you are in less pain than I am right now, with my waddling gait best described as a cross between a cowboy and, with the irony not lost on me, a pregnant person in their third trimester.

More than anything, I hope neither of us ever feel the need to know that about each other.