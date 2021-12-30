Column: A prayer for the end of the year

For the past few years, it seems we have had to lean into the wind a little bit harder. In many cases, the blows have come swifter and we have needed more things to ground us. We’ve lived through this pandemic, been able to do the normal things, been frustrated at times with rules and mandates, and generally, have lived in peace.
Abraham Lincoln’s great admonition to have “malice towards none” is being shaken to the core with stop-and-grab robberies, elderly abuse, and shameful behavior by all manner of people.
Pundits arguing for “defunding the police” have thought better of it in recent times. Many have also realized that “wokeism” is really racism in reverse. Instead of acting “woke,” we need to be “awake” to our own personal biases, recognize racism where it exists, and work to eradicate it.
Institutions can help with this work, but if we do not put in some individual work, change will not occur. Loving our neighbor is a command in the Judeo-Christian ethic and through scripture. It is a hallowed command, and should not be taken lightly.
In our “Let’s go Brandon” world, we shame our politicians and ourselves. We prove our own capacity for ignorance. Most consider the phrase better than the alternative, but is the lesser of two evils the better evil? Sure, there have been political slogans like this before, but is it right?
Slogans are fun. They get us talking, but they do not solve problems. We are in dire need of problem-solvers at every level of business, government, and society. Many people are bravely committed to making a difference, and we salute them and their efforts. But, we need more.
In truth, what is destroying the work of a lot of good people is a lack of civility and an understanding of the value of citizenship. The American republic needs citizens at every level of society. What Americans do not need nor deserve is the extreme amount of cynicism we see each day in our media, on social media, and in our lives out and about. Cynicism breeds contempt and hatred. Cynicism corrodes. Skepticism is good, but we’ve seen too much cynicism. We all could be refreshed by a healthy dose of citizenship and respect for others.
Clearly, our institutions need to work harder. After a semester where students returned to the classroom, many teachers and administrators witnessed the resiliency of students but also recognize they are still recovering from the changes the pandemic wrought in their educational lives.
Public education is sound, but like any institution, needs adjustment. One of the biggest challenges facing schools is teacher retention. The state’s General Assembly and local school organizations appear to be addressing this issue with bonuses and new step payments. Furthermore, schools of education at colleges and universities are working hard to prepare prospective teachers. Such is a good sign. They will be needed.
To its credit, the state of North Carolina has revamped its social studies education with a strong focus on civics and citizenship.
The challenge for public education is to stay relevant in a time of rapidly changing choices for students. Other institutions face similar challenges.
There certainly is a feeling we are living at a crossroads in this country, but people have always lived at a crossroads. Life is filled with choices. And often, we get the country we want by being active in it. Each generation is called to do something. What will we do with our time?
President Ronald Reagan was right to a degree. Government cannot be the only solution to problems and challenges. This democratic republic requires something of each of us; begs us to stand in the gap for others. There are certain things people of common sense and goodwill are expected to accomplish. One thing we all must do is rid ourselves of the “tribalism” in our lives and in our politics.
If we are honest, our national leaders of both parties have not served the American people well in at least the last two elections. We need to elect better leaders, and voters should demand better choices.
Some would say the rest of us need to gather ourselves and not live in so much fear. For as it has been said, fear is sand in the machinery of life. It is true, and we must stop being led to be so afraid.
If our communities and our country are to change positively in the next year, each individual must strive to put our technology down at times, take the pods out of our ears, and have a conversation with ourselves and others about the deeper things in our souls. Until we are willing to do so, not much will happen.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com