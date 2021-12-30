Column: A prayer for the end of the year

To its credit, the state of North Carolina has revamped its social studies education with a strong focus on civics and citizenship.

The challenge for public education is to stay relevant in a time of rapidly changing choices for students. Other institutions face similar challenges.

There certainly is a feeling we are living at a crossroads in this country, but people have always lived at a crossroads. Life is filled with choices. And often, we get the country we want by being active in it. Each generation is called to do something. What will we do with our time?

President Ronald Reagan was right to a degree. Government cannot be the only solution to problems and challenges. This democratic republic requires something of each of us; begs us to stand in the gap for others. There are certain things people of common sense and goodwill are expected to accomplish. One thing we all must do is rid ourselves of the “tribalism” in our lives and in our politics.

If we are honest, our national leaders of both parties have not served the American people well in at least the last two elections. We need to elect better leaders, and voters should demand better choices.