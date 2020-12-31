Column: A prayer for the end of the year

2021 is upon us. Many have waited patiently or impatiently for the new year and are anxious to close the books on 2020. It has been a different year for sure — school closings, hybrid learning, coaching swimmers with a mask on, and living with all the changes a pandemic brings.
A new year is like a new beginning — a time to take stock and think about new challenges. It’s also a time to shake the Etch A Sketch and start afresh. Who does not desire some measure of beginning again and being thankful for the chance to do so?
Maybe 2021 will be the time to shake the dust off of the pandemic and put it in the rear-view mirror. We all have been affected by it. Some more than others. We may not know for years some of the tools we used to make the time better and adjust to changing conditions; however, the simple ways in which we were moved to change our lifestyles has taught us much and forced us to ask new questions. Hopefully, the learning which has taken place in all facets of life will stick with us and make our lives better.
One hears the phrase, “Well, just blame it on COVID” from time to time, but not every situation can be blamed on the disease. Each of us continues to have the responsibility to live our lives and to move forward as human beings and as citizens.
One thing is clear, we cannot begin the new year defining ourselves as simply Republicans or Democrats — or any other form of political or social identities. We are Americans first with a great legacy behind us. True, there have been times when we have lived up to the great ideals our founding fathers and mothers set forth, and there have been moments where we as a people have fallen short. Thankfully, we live in a country where we have a government which is flexible enough to help us aim at the right courses and fix past wrongs. We are a robust people and are capable of anything. As COVID protocols improve and more vaccine is administered, things will get better.
The one word which seems to have come up the most over the past year is "normalcy." People are craving it. Yet, we all have witnessed many moments of it. We’ve experienced a few gatherings, been able to go back to the movies, and have been able to go back to school. Moreover, individuals and families have innovated to celebrate important markers in life. Celebrations go on. In a deeper way, the normalcy of hope, joy, laughter, and love has not dissipated. In fact, in many cases, people have used the last year to deepen relationships, strengthen their faith, and learn a little bit more about their own personal toughness. People’s capacity for love, mercy, and forgiveness has grown in many ways. We may have allowed ourselves to become a little more "human" while struggling against a common enemy. Let us hope this is true. Let us work and believe in the capacity for judgment, but also love and mercy to abound in many ways.
As the new year begins, may we conquer our own fears and continue to be brave. Let us never lose heart!
Everyone realizes changing the lingering issues in society starts with educating ourselves and asking the internal tough questions. We live in a country where we have the privilege to ask, and then, move. This is not a new proposition. Each generation is responsible for Dr. King’s “content of their character.” What will happen in the year to come regarding these issues is up to us. We have an opportunity to do things better — to be better — and not blame people or expect the pandemic to be an excuse for bad behavior.
Finally, there is hope, and hope remains an anchor at all times. Hope for individuals grieving a loss. Hope for people suffering from anxiety and disease. Hope for people seeking a job or a relationship to refresh itself. There is always hope. Hope is light in any darkness or struggle.
A pastor recently spoke to a small group of students and coaches in a Zoom call. He challenged everyone to be a light in the dark. In scripture, the Word brings light into a dark space, illuminates it, and drives the darkness out.
Each of us can bring light into a dark situation, offer light to someone and be a help instead of a hindrance.
Faith, hope, love, bravery, purpose, compassion, and light have driven many of us into new territories and offered peace.
As we begin anew, what will you ask yourself? What will you do now?
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com