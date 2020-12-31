Column: A prayer for the end of the year

2021 is upon us. Many have waited patiently or impatiently for the new year and are anxious to close the books on 2020. It has been a different year for sure — school closings, hybrid learning, coaching swimmers with a mask on, and living with all the changes a pandemic brings.

A new year is like a new beginning — a time to take stock and think about new challenges. It’s also a time to shake the Etch A Sketch and start afresh. Who does not desire some measure of beginning again and being thankful for the chance to do so?

Maybe 2021 will be the time to shake the dust off of the pandemic and put it in the rear-view mirror. We all have been affected by it. Some more than others. We may not know for years some of the tools we used to make the time better and adjust to changing conditions; however, the simple ways in which we were moved to change our lifestyles has taught us much and forced us to ask new questions. Hopefully, the learning which has taken place in all facets of life will stick with us and make our lives better.

One hears the phrase, “Well, just blame it on COVID” from time to time, but not every situation can be blamed on the disease. Each of us continues to have the responsibility to live our lives and to move forward as human beings and as citizens.