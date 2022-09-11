Column: A look back at Sunday dinner on the grounds and other country social atherings

For Unifour farm communities of the 1950s and 1960s, Sunday was a day of rest. It was a time spent visiting with relatives and socializing with other family, church and community members.

Sunday dinners were part of the social heritage dating back to the early 19th century for many rural families and communities. These events were often held near churches after Sunday services in honor of a church member, to greet or bid farewell to a preacher, as a homecoming, or in connection with a family reunion.

The homes of area patriarchs and matriarchs also were locations for Sunday afternoon gatherings. Purposes for gatherings were varied and included welcoming the arrival of relatives from distant states, celebrating landmark birthdays and recognizing engagements or achievements. My grandparents loved to host events under the large oak trees near their home. Invitations for their must-attend events were spread by word-of-mouth to relatives and community members with the stated purpose for the event and special instructions.

Attendees were expected to bring menu items such as meats, vegetables, and desserts. Many women brought wicker picnic baskets brimming to the top with their specialties. Traditional fare included fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, barbecued pork, deviled eggs, casseroles, and specialty items including a variety of pickles. While all varieties of desserts were enjoyed at the dinner on the grounds, most women had a special dessert such as coconut pie or cake, chocolate cake, fruit pies, or other baked goods. Who can forget the watermelon and cantaloupes cooled in the creek or the hand-churned ice cream?

Preparations for the event included erection of temporary food tables including saw bucks lined with boards and covered with rolled paper to provide a clean surface. Sunday events scheduled at community homes were scheduled to allow travel time after Sunday church services. Local preachers were invited so they would be motivated to keep their sermons short.

As the families arrived, the food was spread on the various tables. Real sweet tea and lemonade were provided for all. The lemonade was made in a wash tub cooled by large chunks of ice with lemon slices floating on the surface. A dipper to serve the liquid was hung on the side of the tub. After one of the ministers had the invocation, the mad rush to the tables began. Care had to be taken in the selection of food items. One had to be able to balance the selections on flimsy paper plates without dumping the contents. Some people even brought their own plates and eating utensils to avoid spills of their favorite selections. The seating arrangements included spreading a family quilt under one of the trees, sitting on the edge of the wrap-around porch, or eating out of the back of one of the farm trucks. Some used the BYOTC rule, which meant bring your own tables and chairs.

After the meal and the obligatory praise to those who prepared food, the socializing began in earnest. The guitars and banjos were tuned in preparation for making music. Soon, the echo of gospel and bluegrass music could be heard resonating from surrounding hills and valleys.

Horseshoe tournaments were held after dinner at many events for those interested in playing. My grandfather was the unofficial community horseshoe champion. His unique delivery style resulted in many ringers and a great deal of ribbing of those who could not duplicate the style.

The younger male members of the gathering usually played either football or baseball. Some of the girls participated in the sports while others gathered in small groups to discuss new trends seen in Seventeen magazine.

On one occasion, my cousin brought a set of boxing gloves to the dinner. The guest of honor for this dinner was from a far state. He had a son that was prone to boasting about his pugilistic skills. My cousin knew I was left-handed and told the visitor from the far state that I could handle him using only my left hand. After fending off several blows and daring me to hit him, I made the fateful mistake of hitting the visitor on the nose, resulting in a stream of blood on his white shirt. My mother was horrified that I had bloodied the nose of one of the guests of honor.

For the rest of the afternoon, I was sent to sit on the porch and later paid the price for my unwise use of my boxing skills. At least my brother said I only hit him once. My grandfather winked at me because he loved Friday Night Boxing on one of the two television stations from Charlotte. He may have thought I had potential as a boxer. (Just a lucky punch or maybe not?) Even with the memory of this indiscretion, I still have fond recollections of these Sunday dinners.

Today’s families seem to have lost the tradition of the family picnic under the trees, this loss of tradition may have something to do with the scattering of today’s families or maybe the convenience of meeting in a church fellowship hall with a kitchen or at a restaurant for a family lunch. In any case, we must invent other options for inculcating our next generation with the legacies of our families.

Although the dinners on the grounds provided a smorgasbord of country eating, the fellowship with loved ones and the community at large was of greater importance. It was a time to remember and celebrate life, whether it be the life of deceased loved ones or the lives that lay ahead for the children playing while the adults sat and reminisced.