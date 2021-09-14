Column: A great teacher teaches on

Smith’s supporters used both issues. Although Smith distanced himself from his supporters’ tactics, they “played the race card.” Flyers, newspaper ads, and mail used crude inflammatory language to assert that Graham supported mixing the races in the workplace and everywhere else. And to a lesser degree, Smith’s followers played up Graham’s membership in organizations that were supposedly communist “fronts.”

Graham refused to respond in kind. But his supporters attempted, without success, to inflame voters against Smith's "big business" leanings. In the end, Smith's supporters' tactics won the run-off for their candidate.

Why does the Graham-Smith contest continue to be significant? One reason is that several important recent political leaders cut their teeth in that battle. For instance, Jesse Helms worked vigorously on the Smith side and Terry Sanford for Graham. There are others, a few still alive, who got their start in this campaign and still remember. But many more are indirect disciples of Graham or Smith, through political figures like Sanford and Helms.

That war between the Smith and Graham sides is not over. It is still being fought, and it is not yet clear which side is really going to win in the end.

Through his books and his other works, Julian Pleasants will live on, doing the things he loved to do, teaching, and helping us understand the world we live in.

