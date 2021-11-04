Column: A boy learns how to shoot, safely

Never aim the rifle — or any firearm — at anything you don’t want to shoot.

Don’t hand your firearm to anyone until you have cleared the firing chamber.

Shoot safely and you can keep shooting.

The rules, he said to me over and over and over again, apply to all firearms — rifle, shotgun and handgun.

There are other rules, plus tips on what to do in certain situations or how to protect your firearm in bad weather. Daddy was the first person I know who said to take a small square of electrician’s tape — the shiny black tape instead of the kind that’s sticky on both sides — and put it over the muzzle of the barrel.

Use just enough tape to lightly seal the muzzle.

Someday, he said, I might want to hunt when there is a threat of rain. Don’t try to remove the tape before you aim and shoot. Don’t need to. When a cartridge is fired, regardless of the caliber or barrel length, the bullet creates pressure in the chamber and the barrel.

The barrel pressure is created ahead of the bullet and will blow the tape clear of the muzzle long before the bullet exits muzzle. We are talking about microseconds here, but Daddy’s tip works, and accuracy is not affected.