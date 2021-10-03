Column: A 10-pound dog adopted us and rules the house

It was in the summer of 2018 that we had to have our Beagle put down. Cookie was a Beagle we adopted from a shelter near Raleigh. We loved that dog so much and enjoyed playing with her and taking walks in Umstead State Park.
Cookie had health issues, and in one year we spent $5,000 on her. Money was never an issue; she was family. Cookie developed lumps all over her body, and the vet knew it was just a matter of time. We did everything we could to keep her comfortable, and for months she was happy if she stayed on her medication. However, it got to the point where she could no longer lie on her side, only her stomach, and she would get up and move several times during the night.
Soon I realized that it was time to do the right thing. She was in pain, and keeping her alive with her cancer any longer was not an issue. My wife and I were in the room when Cookie was put to sleep. My wife and I cried and cried; we loved Cookie so much. We had her cremated, and she is in an urn in our living room. She will always be in our hearts.
Our apartment seemed so empty and quiet. My wife and I looked at each other. We didn’t need to say anything; it was just not time to get another dog. Our hearts ached for months, and it was eight months before we considered getting another dog.
I looked on website after website but could not find what we wanted. A couple of times we did find one but were told it was already adopted or had health issues. My wife said she wanted a small dog and not a Chihuahua because they barked so much. One night I looked at the Wake County SPCA website and I saw this cute dog that only weighed 6 pounds. It was a Chihuahua mix, but I had to get my wife to look at the photo. She loved it, and the next morning I called the SPCA and they said first-come, first-served. We immediately got in the car and got to the SPCA a few minutes after it opened. We filled out the application and got to see Baroness. My wife picked her up, and it was immediate love.
We told them we loved her and wanted to take her. We paid the fee and took her home with us. I asked my wife what she thought of the name Baroness.
Lina said, “I like the name Rose.” From then on, it was her name. We have had Rose a little over two years now, and she has made us so happy. She will lie next to us, jump up in my chair when I get up and stretch out on it, like she is doing now as I write this.
The first thing in the morning or when I come inside from working, she wants to play ball. As I take my shoes off, she will lay the ball at my feet and look at me. Our ball playing is her favorite thing to do. My wife will look at me and ask if I have seen Rose. I tell her to turn around and there is Rose, looking at her. We both must laugh.
Rose likes to crawl under our sofa. One of us will say, “Have you seen Rose?”
I will yell, “Rose, where are you?”
She will bark to let us know she is there and then shows her little head and front legs.
Rose gives us so many laughs, and taking walks with her is a joy. So many dogs are in shelters, so I firmly believe in finding a dog from a shelter. We learned Rose was found around a dumpster by animal control, and they gave her to the Wake County SPCA. We are so lucky to have her in our lives as we are in our 70s and love the companionship. Now our little 10-pound dog has taken over the apartment, and she allows Larry and Lina to live there, too.
Larry Fish shares the insights of a man who has gained the wisdom that comes with a long life. He has been married 50 years to a woman from the Philippines. He has two grown children, five grandkids, and one great-granddaughter. He lives in Raleigh, close to the airport.