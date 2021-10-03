Column: A 10-pound dog adopted us and rules the house

It was in the summer of 2018 that we had to have our Beagle put down. Cookie was a Beagle we adopted from a shelter near Raleigh. We loved that dog so much and enjoyed playing with her and taking walks in Umstead State Park.

Cookie had health issues, and in one year we spent $5,000 on her. Money was never an issue; she was family. Cookie developed lumps all over her body, and the vet knew it was just a matter of time. We did everything we could to keep her comfortable, and for months she was happy if she stayed on her medication. However, it got to the point where she could no longer lie on her side, only her stomach, and she would get up and move several times during the night.

Soon I realized that it was time to do the right thing. She was in pain, and keeping her alive with her cancer any longer was not an issue. My wife and I were in the room when Cookie was put to sleep. My wife and I cried and cried; we loved Cookie so much. We had her cremated, and she is in an urn in our living room. She will always be in our hearts.

Our apartment seemed so empty and quiet. My wife and I looked at each other. We didn’t need to say anything; it was just not time to get another dog. Our hearts ached for months, and it was eight months before we considered getting another dog.