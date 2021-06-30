Column: 3 books on the NC reading horizon

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ghosts” builds on the strengths of his earlier novels, blending family and personal challenges with the larger ones the major characters and their communities face. Set in Brunswick County in 1984, Sheriff Winston Barnes awakes in the middle of the night to hear noises at the nearby airport. There he finds a large airplane has landed. Its cargo section is empty and there are no signs of pilot or crew. But Barnes finds the dead body of the son of a local Black leader on the site.

From this beginning scene, Cash weaves a story of drugs, racial conflict, local politics, family challenges and petty jealousies among law enforcement agencies. His story is a compelling one, well worth waiting for its September release.

Bland Simpson’s lovely descriptions of North Carolina waterways in previous books have made him a revered figure in the North Carolina literary and environmental circles. His upcoming “North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky,” with brilliant photos by Ann Cary Simpson, Scott Taylor, and Tom Earnhardt, may turn out to be his very best. He takes his reader across the entire state, blending his memoir with history and landscape in ways that will make even the most cynical North Carolinian acknowledge the special greatness of our state.

The only bad thing about this book is that you will have to wait until Oct. 26 to buy a copy.