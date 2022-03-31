Column: 20 years now, where'd they go?

Probably all of us can remember seeing a Chevrolet truck commercial sometime between 1991 and 2004 which used Bob Seger’s “Like A Rock” single to sell a lot of automobiles.

A friend recently shared the song with some students and his son. He wrote them an email about a particular lyric which stood out to him.

Released in 1986 on the self-titled album, the song is Seger’s only hit to reach the Billboard number one ranking. Seger wrote it at age 40. In an interview in the 1990s, he talked about writing several of the stanzas first before he even had a title. He mentions the song is about youth and the feeling of not having too many cares at the time; just being young, strong, and independent without too many burdens. He is looking back and reflecting on his life.

While some music critics deem the song pathetic and unmeaningful for its nostalgic remembrances, others praise the song; comparing it musically to the works of Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp. Seger’s vision is to sing and write about real life.

The song begins speaking about being young and seemingly without a care in lines such as “Stood there boldly/sweating in the sun/Felt like a million/Felt like number one.” Seger connects to the listener because who doesn’t remember, at least a little bit, feeling young and invincible in moments?

Another thing Seger points out is his walk had purpose as a young person. He knew he wanted to be a rock and roll musician and was convinced to do things his way.

Building into the chorus, the guitar notes throttle amidst Seger’s voice as he sings “Like a rock” several times. He’s remembering those heady days of youth when life felt good and he is just starting out.

In the next verses, Seger reflects over his last 20 years: the burdens, the decisions, the work, the effects of at least two failed relationships, and presses on. In a deeper way, he is thinking about the lessons learned, the knowledge gained, the people who end up walking in and out of our lives over the course of decades and years. He describes himself as standing arrow straight and being unencumbered by the weight. Contrary to the song’s critics, this work is not a superficial piece, but a deeply reflective song. Seger ponders his life as he strums out the guitar chords.

There is a message here. Basically, there are things we must do, and lessons to learn from in the doing, and people to love along the way. There are fears to get over, and things to run from, and apologies to make, and things to accept. Life is beautiful and dirty, but must be lived as long as there is blood in our body and oxygen in our lungs.

After my friend shared this song with a student in a graceful email, the young man came by and had a conversation with him. My friend challenged him with the song in a great attempt to get him to think about his own life. His goals. His purpose. His passions.

Such a gentle and heartfelt encouragement can come from anywhere, at any time, from anyone. The young man thanked my friend saying he fully realized what he was trying to get across to him. In sending out the note, my friend became a rock for this young man. We need people to act as rocks in our lives. Solid foundations which cannot be swept away by the flood of life or any situations we face. People we can count on, regardless.

My friend quoted a particular lyric to the student from Seger’s fifth stanza, “20 years now/Where’d they go?” He wanted to remind the student that life is fast and fleeting. Things change. But most importantly, to make the most of the effort ahead. To plant seeds in oneself. To plant seeds in others over time. To make a difference each day.

Seger’s song does not seem to be one speaking of regret or missed opportunities. Some lines read, “I stood proud, I stood tall/High above it all/I still believed in my dreams.”

He is reviewing the timeline of his life and seems to be grateful for it all. He is banking on his life still having purpose. The storms of life may roll, but it is available to dig in one’s heels and persevere and learn something. The song is a reminder not to waste the time we are given.

Seger retired from performing in 2019. One wonders if he could add more lines to the song, what they would be.

Still, there’s nothing like hearing his clear and grainy voice pounding out memories in the music he makes.

