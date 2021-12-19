Column: $2 Christmas trees, a warm fire and memories

I grew up as a country boy in the Pocono Mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania in the 1950s. It is at this time of the year that I start to think back to those times in my life. We had much forest land around us. The closest neighbor was about half a mile from us. That neighbor was my Uncle John.

It was a tradition in our house that the Christmas tree was always put up and decorated the day before Christmas. The earliest I can remember is when we got our Christmas tree behind a gas station in Paradise Valley. The man that owned the gas station had a large field of Christmas trees. We would walk around and find just the right tree. After we put it on the car, we would pay the man the $2 that he charged us for the tree.

It was in those days before the computer and internet that we would look through the Sears & Roebuck and the Montgomery Ward Christmas catalogs. We would spend hours leafing through those catalogs and would order what we would like by mail. Looking through those catalogs is something that I miss now, but I think back to doing it and smile.