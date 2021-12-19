Column: $2 Christmas trees, a warm fire and memories

I grew up as a country boy in the Pocono Mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania in the 1950s. It is at this time of the year that I start to think back to those times in my life. We had much forest land around us. The closest neighbor was about half a mile from us. That neighbor was my Uncle John.
It was a tradition in our house that the Christmas tree was always put up and decorated the day before Christmas. The earliest I can remember is when we got our Christmas tree behind a gas station in Paradise Valley. The man that owned the gas station had a large field of Christmas trees. We would walk around and find just the right tree. After we put it on the car, we would pay the man the $2 that he charged us for the tree.
It was in those days before the computer and internet that we would look through the Sears & Roebuck and the Montgomery Ward Christmas catalogs. We would spend hours leafing through those catalogs and would order what we would like by mail. Looking through those catalogs is something that I miss now, but I think back to doing it and smile.
We would often get snowfalls 2 feet deep around Christmas time. I remember one time that we got snowed in and could not get out to buy our Christmas tree. My brother, Jim, took a hand saw and walked through the forest near our home. He came back with a nice white pine. The long needles of the white pine were different than what we were used to seeing. However, when the tree was decorated, we enjoyed it while we looked at it, feeling the warmth of the fire in the coal stove.
Nothing was put up in the stores in those days until after Thanksgiving. It gave it more of a feel of the holiday season. Now that items are in the stores as early as October. It takes away from the spirit of Christmas.
We lived about three miles from our hometown of Cresco, Pennsylvania. It was a small town of around 300 people. We would make the 15-mile trip to Stroudsburg to do our store shopping for the Christmas season. We would stroll along main street, listen to the Christmas music, and window shop.
Always we would have lunch at the lunch counter in the J.J. Newberry store. It was before there was a fast-food joint on every corner of town. Stroudsburg was the birthplace of the nationwide J.J. Newberry stores.
Memories, so many memories come to mind. I often wish I could go back to those times when it is around Christmas. Five channels on our black and white TV, our Cocker Spaniel stretched out sleeping in front of the coal stove, looking out on the snow-covered forest. One thing about getting older is that in our mind we can still feel like a little boy.