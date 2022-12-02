Column: 16 minutes that changed history

There are moments which shape the trajectory of individual lives, the context of a people and the history of a country. We experience these moments individually but also collectively with our families and as members of various communities. These moments remain instructive for posterity. We begin to see the arc of history from beginning to end.

We champion people and their struggles. They offer us hope because we see the courage of others, but may also feel their pain and anguish. We are moved by their character.

On Dec. 5, 1955, a young minister stood before a crowd of nearly 5,000 people in Montgomery, Alabama, to try and articulate the proper direction to take in the midst of a major movement. Four days before, a strong Christian woman with character and integrity, Rosa Parks, had refused to give up her seat on a city bus. Her arrest prompted a one-day boycott of Montgomery’s bus system. Yet, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood before the crowd, in what became his first major address of the modern civil rights movement, he faced the challenge of rallying a crowd and giving it purpose.

In 16 minutes, in a hastily prepared speech, he articulated the dreams and goals of the movement in Montgomery and in the larger contest for civil rights. He began his talk by framing the purpose of the gathering. He explained to the crowd, both listening in the sanctuary at Holt Street Baptist Church and outside through loudspeakers, about the importance of citizens acting in their democracy. He gave the audience a description of the events which caused Ms. Parks’ arrest and spoke about the one-day boycott. There had been other individuals arrested off city buses in the past, but as King made clear, Ms. Parks was a standout individual and citizen with the character and integrity to press a case before the courts concerning the inherent unfairness of Montgomery’s bus segregation ordinances.

King moved on to note the black citizens of the city were tired of the treatment experienced on the busses. When white citizens got on the buses, they were expected to give up their seats and stand if necessary. His notion of not only being physically tired but also mentally tired of unfair treatment echoed Rosa Parks’ reasoning for not giving up her seat a few days earlier.

King repeatedly stressed in his short talk the “rightness” of people’s efforts to continue boycotting the buses. His admonition to protest for right as a great glory of American democracy situated the struggle for African Americans into the heart of the American story itself. He quoted a verse from several Old Testament prophets about staying the course until, “Justice runs down like water, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

Once describing the rightness of the cause, King spoke about the method. As Christian people, the individuals working for the boycott, if extended, would use nonviolent means to achieve equality. As a minister, he encouraged the listeners to keep God at the forefront, to follow the way of love, and for individuals to forego any past bitterness or hate experienced on busses and elsewhere. King knew change may take time. His speech is educating but also visionary. His words guided the congregants on the issue, the purpose, and strategy of accelerating the movement for justice. As the speech came to a close, people in attendance voted to continue the boycott of city buses.

Ultimately, the boycott lasted 382 days and ended with the Supreme Court declaring bus segregation in the city unconstitutional. King and the newly formed Montgomery Improvement Association had won a major victory which furthered the movement in other areas. King, a 26-year old pastor, was named chairman of the organization and solidified himself as one of the most dramatic leaders of any movement at any historical time.

Every speech tells a story. King’s address at the Holt Street Baptist Church begins the adventure of a young pastor at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery who is reluctantly forced into the national limelight. Just as he helps to convince the parishioners to move on with the boycott, he convinces himself to not just preach the gospel but to direct it in the lives of the people working to break the shackles of injustice.

Like the rest of us, he is not a perfect man, but found a way to channel ambition into a purpose which served and saved many. Such is what leaders do. They articulate the reasons for getting swept up in important and formidable moments and guide us through those storms.

When asked later, Dr. King said the movement in Montgomery began a larger one to “redeem the soul of America.” His words in Montgomery laid the foundation for the things which would come later.

Thomas Ricks, in his recent book, “Waging a Good War,” describes Ms. Parks as “readying herself for that moment for years.”

What moments are we readying ourselves for? What events are we steeling ourselves to both initiate and overcome? How can we be purposeful in our time to answer the great questions of our day?

The boycotters did not know how long their struggle would last, but they kept their feet moving and their hopes alive. We can do so in our time, as well.