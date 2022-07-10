Column: 100 times we've grappled with the world's important issues

Today’s column marks 100 columns for this paper. Over the past couple of years of writing, I have sought to provide insights into current events drawing on political science research, analysis of contemporary trends in politics, sports, and other areas, and an informed opinion on the issues of the day. I hope that my columns have been informative and of interest to general readers.

I do not know what others may have taken away from reading my commentary. What I do know, though, is that I have learned a lot, not only about the subject material that I have written on, but also about the writing process and differences between writing about current events versus doing academic research.

One of the best ways to learn something is by teaching it to others. This can be done in the classroom but can also be done through writing or in other settings. Having a firm grasp on a particular subject is a necessary prerequisite to effectively teaching it to others. Learning is the first step of the teaching process.

For some of what I have written on, I was able to draw on previously acquired knowledge. Studying political science as an undergraduate and graduate student has provided me with a general base of knowledge from which to write about politics.

But political science is a broad field. It includes the subfields of American politics, comparative politics, international relations, political philosophy, public policy, and public administration. Knowing “everything” in the discipline is not possible. Applying political science research to topics in the news consequently at times at first requires doing some reading.

In researching to write about current events over the past couple of years, I have learned a lot about such things as economic sanctions, democratic backsliding, and civil wars. I have also learned more about prominent public figures such as Colin Powell, Madeleine Albright, and Sarah Palin, among others.

Along with learning more about politics, I have learned more about writing. There are several ways, I have found, that writing a column differs from doing academic research.

The news of the day passes quickly. Being relevant consequently requires being efficient. Almost as soon as news breaks, commentaries begin to appear online and in print.

Academic research, in contrast, can take months if not years to complete, often requiring a lengthy process of applying for grants, collecting data, and/or doing experiments or field research. Even if a researcher is able to complete a project relatively quickly, the pre-publication review process can be long, lasting months or even at times years. And once something has been approved for publication, there is generally significant lag time (which again can be months or even a year or more) before an academic article appears in print.

Academics are often insular, writing for an audience of fellow experts on a narrow topic of interest. Rather than defining every concept or explaining every research method utilized, academics use terms for which there are shared understandings among experts (otherwise pejoratively known as jargon) in their writing.

Newspapers are intended for a general audience. Using academic terms without defining or explaining them therefore should be avoided.

Academic research is carefully sourced. Studies that researchers draw from are cited in footnotes and/or on reference pages. This enables readers to gain a better understanding of how a research project builds from and advances previous studies.

News articles do not typically include citations (though online articles at times provide links to other articles or relevant materials). Sources are typically those connected to, or with knowledge of, a subject or event that reporters gather information and obtain quotes from (rather than sources being academic studies).

Scientific researchers strive for objectivity. Academic research should not reflect the values, opinions, or personal beliefs of those involved in a study.

News reporters also strive for objectivity.

Columnists, though, offer interpretations, personal opinions, or reactions in an often non-objective fashion. Articles reflect, in part, the beliefs, even perhaps the biases, of the writer of the column.

This is not a criticism of editorial writing. Expressing an opinion is what columnists are supposed to do. Criticizing the author of an editorial for expressing a personal belief is kind of like criticizing someone in church for expressing their faith.

I am grateful for having had the opportunity to be a voice in the community over the past couple of years through the Hickory Daily Record. For those of you who have read and hopefully will continue to read my column, whether you agree or disagree with me, thank you.

I recognize that I do not necessarily always have the answers to the problems that we face. And that questions can often be answered in more than one way (any answer that I do provide is not necessarily the only one).

What I do know, though, is by engaging we learn more about ourselves and others. And it is in that spirit that I look forward to continuing to investigate the world together as we grapple with important issues in pursuit of greater knowledge and understanding.