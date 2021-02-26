Column: 10 silver linings to the pandemic

Though working from home can come with distractions and temptations (along with other downsides such as increasing feelings of isolation and loneliness), the ability for some to work from home through the pandemic has brought with it benefits such as saving time by eliminating commutes, providing more flexibility in managing one’s work-life balance, and increasing job satisfaction for those who prefer it.

7. The shift to online learning

Similar to the shift to working from home, the shift to online learning has brought with it downsides, including, but not limited to, higher levels of student disengagement, a likely increase in educational achievement gaps, and the strain that home-schooling has put on working parents. But the shift to online learning has also forced a rethink of how technology can and should be used for learning. When in-person learning fully resumes, the best practices can be preserved.

8. The disruption of habitual behavior and cultivation of new skills and hobbies

Crises that disrupt daily routines can lead to opportunities for personal growth. Sheltering at home has provided opportunities for becoming more well-rounded by exploring new interests or hobbies such as baking, gardening, and painting.

9. More family time