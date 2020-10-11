Column: 1,000-plus interviews yield treasures

One last recollection — and this is one I’ve shared with only a few people —has to do with a woman named Kathleen O’Hara Fuldner who lived in Lenoir when I interviewed her in the 1990s. She got in touch with me because she wanted to tell me about life in New York City with her brother, author John O’Hara, who wrote, among other novels, “Butterfield 8,” which was made into a movie starring Elizabeth Taylor. While I was at Kathleen’s house, she suddenly announced that it was the cocktail hour and asked if I would I join her. I agreed. She said she had only gin. I said OK. She then said she had no mixer. I reluctantly said all right. Kathleen poured gin into two juice glasses, filling them to within a half inch of the rims. Writing became difficult after that, so I called the interview concluded, and Kathleen and I just enjoyed the evening.