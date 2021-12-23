Christmas 1944: A story of sacrifice

I’m sure there was an attempt to provide a nice Christmas dinner for those not flying missions on Christmas Day. My uncle most likely hoped for a Christmas Day without a combat mission, but I also know that when the call for duty came at 3 a.m. for a pre-flight briefing, the call was answered by all crews called to service. They donned their heated flying suits, gloves, felt boots, helmet, and goggles in preparation for long eight-hour flights at subzero temperatures at 20,000 to 30,000 feet. They knew to expect the effects of flack, enemy fighters, and the ever-present threat of mid-air collisions.

The crew members of B-24s could earn their way home after 35 combat missions. Unfortunately, my uncle lacked a little over one month until the end of combat missions, when his untimely death came because of a mid-air collision with another B-24 off the coast of present-day Dubrovnik in Bosnia. As the planes changed altitudes, the one containing my uncle had its tail shorn off by another plane. My uncle jumped from the plane but had his parachute tangled in the propeller of the plane.

The plane exploded as it hit the water some 12,000 feet below. My uncle was buried as an unknown soldier in Bari, Italy. Markers were also placed in a national cemetery near Florence, Italy.