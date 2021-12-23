Christmas 1944: A story of sacrifice

Christmas 1960 provided a major life experience for me. Fifteen years after the death of my namesake uncle in World War II, my grandmother provided me a gift that could provide remembrances of my uncle in future years.
Although I was too young to fully understand the gifts, I knew there was special significance in the copper-clad flashlight, the wooly flapped Army hat, wool Army socks, and letters written from Italy. As with many families losing sons during World War II, boys born soon after the war received the name of an uncle killed in combat. I received the name of my Uncle Warren who died over the Adriatic Sea in March 1945 while serving as a belly gunner on a B-24 Liberator of the 15th Army Air Force.
I can only imagine the feelings of my uncle during his last Christmas in 1944. He along with the other crew members of their B-24J Liberator “The Green Way,” understood their less than 50% chance of survival. Matter of fact, the 15th Air Force lost 3,364 aircraft and had 21,671 personnel killed, wounded, or missing and taken prisoner during World War II. The bravery of these men had a major impact in shortening the war and saving thousands of lives as they destroyed oil refineries, communication centers, factories, and railroads.
The peace of the world was being entrusted into the hands of young men who, for the most part, were in their late teens or early 20s. They were all volunteers and wanted to do whatever necessary to bring peace back to the world.
The former Italian air base near Lecce down the “heel” of Italy provided a much different atmosphere than the foothills of North Carolina. When my uncle first arrived, the living conditions were exceedingly difficult, with mud everywhere from construction of runways and support areas. The airmen lived in tents often tethered to olive trees. Officers were in one area and enlisted men in another area. They did have several low white buildings that served as headquarters, officers’ club, enlisted club, and mess hall.
Correspondence in the form of green envelope airgraphs home provided some insight into the feelings of the air warriors of the B-24 Liberators. Although they could not contain news of the war, they could provide insights into personal feeling about being away from home in a time of war.
One could imagine the contents of the airgraphs of December 1944 of my Uncle Warren and other fliers as they reminisced about the joys of Christmas at home. My uncle, newly married before his entry into service, probably thought about the future of a new family in a world at peace. As an accomplished musician, he played guitar and harmonica with other relatives on a pre-war radio show. He probably visualized the family sitting around the fireplace with a cedar tree in place and the joyful sound as they performed the Christmas hymns.
I’m sure there was an attempt to provide a nice Christmas dinner for those not flying missions on Christmas Day. My uncle most likely hoped for a Christmas Day without a combat mission, but I also know that when the call for duty came at 3 a.m. for a pre-flight briefing, the call was answered by all crews called to service. They donned their heated flying suits, gloves, felt boots, helmet, and goggles in preparation for long eight-hour flights at subzero temperatures at 20,000 to 30,000 feet. They knew to expect the effects of flack, enemy fighters, and the ever-present threat of mid-air collisions.
The crew members of B-24s could earn their way home after 35 combat missions. Unfortunately, my uncle lacked a little over one month until the end of combat missions, when his untimely death came because of a mid-air collision with another B-24 off the coast of present-day Dubrovnik in Bosnia. As the planes changed altitudes, the one containing my uncle had its tail shorn off by another plane. My uncle jumped from the plane but had his parachute tangled in the propeller of the plane.
The plane exploded as it hit the water some 12,000 feet below. My uncle was buried as an unknown soldier in Bari, Italy. Markers were also placed in a national cemetery near Florence, Italy.
When I open the drawer containing the gifts of my uncle’s belongings, it is a tactile reminder that we often forget the sacrifices of those who came before us to allow us to enjoy the good lives that we have today. The tragedy of individual family loss during war is best understood as essential to allowing continuation of the lifestyle of the community represented by the missing loved one. We have to give the crews of the World War II B-24s all of the respect in the world because they knew that their chances of coming home again were limited, yet they stood in long lines to defend our country.
Christmas cannot only be a celebration of the birth of the Christ child, but also a remembrance of the thousands of souls lost in time of war who worked to restore peace in a conflicted world.
One can only imagine what the world might be like today if the many Americans who fought in past wars had not chosen to make the ultimate sacrifice for their future families. We undoubtedly live in a precarious world situation, but we still reap the fruits of the sacrifice of those who came before us as we practice our religious freedoms during the Christmas season.
Dr. Warren Hollar is a retired Alexander County school administrator and clinician retiree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.