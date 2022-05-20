Catawba Valley doula: 'Abortion is not a bad word'

In regards to the leaked draft of an opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion is still legal but I’m concerned.

As a doula, I support people through their reproductive health outcomes. I’ve had two abortions and one dilation and curettage myself. Abortion is not a bad word and can include medical emergencies or tragic losses for wanted pregnancies. All experiences are valid. According to Guttmacher Institute, one in four people will have an abortion by the age of 45.

The reason people choose to have an abortion should be no outsider’s business or choice to make. Abortion is a responsible, normal, option that we should all have easy access to.

Though we don’t need the government to have an abortion, and we can even get some financial assistance from abortion funds, it should be easily accessible. What if it was an option in every OB office, covered by Medicare in North Carolina? Abortion methods could be as normal as birth control, because birth control can fail.

A person should be able to see their provider and say, “I’m pregnant and I don’t want to be.” Their provider could give them care in whatever way the person chooses. It would be easier if it was offered in your town, especially if you have children. You wouldn’t have to travel, childcare could be less difficult and if telehealth offered abortion everywhere — you could do it in the comfort of your home. There would be no protesters outside, harassing you during a sensitive time. Abortion should be less stigmatized, so if a rare medical emergency happens, people can get help quickly. Folks seeking care could share openly and not have to worry about their safety.

To normalize the methods used for abortion a bit more: The abortion pill, Misoprostol, is also used for childbirth and other reproductive procedures aside from abortion. This pill is often referred to as Cytotec when a person is giving birth. It’s job is to ripen the cervix and stop bleeding. For abortion or induced miscarriage, it’s given with Mifepristone.

Another method to end a pregnancy is a surgical abortion, which is the route that I chose, and there are two different surgical methods. One method is an aspiration abortion and the other is dilation and curettage or evacuation. I needed a dilation and curettage when I was hemorrhaging and in the emergency room. What will happen if these methods are banned and someone is experiencing an emergency?

The draft leak could further cause more harm to individuals facing stigma, barriers and layers of different situations and circumstances. This is something that activists, like The SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, have been speaking on for a long time.

Bans impact marginalized folks, poor people, mortality, people who already have children and more. My fears of this draft have more to do with health care in America, overall. Yes, we do deserve comprehensive sex education and free birth control to reduce unplanned pregnancies. We also deserve reproductive justice 24/7, no matter our situation, because our autonomy belongs to us.

Ashley Sipes is a doula and reproductive health advocate in the Catawba Valley area.