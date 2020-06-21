Biologist: Don't encourage bears to stick around

Think you can handle one more bear-come-calling-in-Conover story? Hope so, because you never know when one of the big beasts might wander through your yard.
At 3:12 p.m. on June 8, I got a text from my husband saying a black bear had been spotted and photographed in a small park less than a quarter mile from our house.
An hour later, a friend called to report a black bear in a big oak tree in her neighbor’s backyard, an area that abuts my backyard.
I wasn’t home at the time. I was at my mother’s house, which is less than a half mile from mine. Her neighbor walked over to tell me a bear had been spotted in the yard of a family just up the street from my mom’s. I told the woman that the bear was currently high in a tree just over the fence from my backyard.
She mentioned people alerting the police and animal control. Why not the fire department while they were at it?
By the time I got home, word had spread and people had started coming — on foot, by car, and in golf carts. You know: announce a bear sighting and they will come. That sort of thing. People were in my neighbor’s yard and in my backyard, all staring at the bear and taking pictures.
I quickly walked to the backyard, saw the big fellow sitting on a large limb, stocky legs swinging like an overgrown kid just having fun in a tree. I hurried back inside, not wanting to add to the fear and confusion I assumed the bear was feeling. I figured the animal just wanted to come down and get his paws on my neighbor’s honey bee hives.
While I understand the excitement — we don’t have bear visits that often in Conover — I just didn’t feel that everyone’s behavior was good for the bear.
I did a little internet research and found lots of information about black bears that wander into communities. That’s when I found contact information for Danny Ray, District 8 biologist for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Catawba County is among the 11 counties that comprise Danny’s region.
He had much to share, and most of it supported my belief that the humans in my backyard, not the bear, were the ones behaving badly. I’m sorry, neighbors. I know you just didn’t know.
Now you will.
According to Danny, black bears have been expanding into Catawba and surrounding counties, coming from practically all directions, even from other states. There’s a healthy population of them in the mountains as well as on the coast.
Danny offered a possible — emphasis on “possible” — reason for the bear’s presence. “He was a dispersing young male,” said Danny, who explained that bears breed in June and July, that females have cubs every two years, and that they’re born in hibernation in January. The mom raises them in her den until the weather draws her and the cubs outside around April. They stay together within the mother’s home range for a year, traveling as far as they have to for food and cover.
By June of the following year, the female is ready to breed again, signaling that it’s time for her to “run off” her cubs, which have grown to around 150 pounds. She’s taught them how to survive. They’re ready. She becomes a little aggressive with them and off they go. Wow! Sounds like a page from my diary when my own “cubs” were approaching college age.
Safety’s the issue with bears. If a young male hangs around his momma too long, and a dominant male, itching to make the acquaintance of a female ready to breed, comes along, the big guy might kill the little one.
So, the cubs, whether male or female, take their leave, maybe hanging together a short while, but soon traveling on their own “just trying to figure out life,” said Danny. “Bears are individuals. They do their own thing.”
At this point, Danny reminded me that we were talking about black bears, the only bear species in eastern U.S.
Back to the Conover bear. Danny suggested he likely was looking for a place to call home, a location free of a dominant male that would harass the junior bear.
Whatever a bear is doing, one thing is always on his mind: his next meal. “Bears stay hungry,” Danny emphasized. In the wild, they eat berries, fruit, vegetables, plant material, bugs, carrion, and so forth. Occasionally, they’ll kill a bird or mammal if the opportunity arises. They’re omnivorous.
If they’re around people, Danny continued, bears are in food heaven, like starving teens at a food court. There are vegetable gardens, trash cans ripe with leftovers and food scraps, bird feeders, bowls of pet food on porches and in yards, honey bee hives, and so on.
I assumed our visiting bear had a hankering for the honey in my neighbors’ honey bee boxes. Danny set me straight. It’s brood that a bear’s stomach growls for, the larvae that will eventually become fully formed bees. In the mood for brood but content with chowing down on pretty much the whole hive, bears eat the wax comb with all those little cells holding the larvae, and they eat the bees and the honey. You can imagine my neighbors feared for their honey bee operation.
Should a bear find a good food source, he might consider he’s located his forever home or at least a good place to park himself for a while, which worries people. “(Black bears) are not there to harm anyone,” Danny pointed out. They’re like birds searching for seeds or squirrels hoping to snatch a snack from a feeder. “People see a bear and are afraid because he’s big,” Danny explained. “The reality is he’s just there to eat.” Danny wants people to understand that bears aren’t the big man-eaters that “you see in movies.” They’re no more interested in feasting on human flesh than the raccoons that raid trash cans.
Danny pointed me to www.bearwise.org, a site that, according to its opening page, “helps people live responsibly with black bears.” Whether one shows up every five years or so, or there are several that appear often in a community, BearWise, which was created by biologists from wildlife agencies throughout the Southeast, has all the information a person needs to know in order to coexist with bears.
Danny offered six basics from BearWise:
1. Never approach or feed a bear.
2. Secure food, garbage, and recycling. (Bring it indoors or use bear-resistant garbage cans.)
3. Remove bird feeders when bears are active. (Remember that bird feeders are actually wildlife feeders.)
4. Never leave pet food outdoors. (Put it away until you know the bear is gone.)
5. Clean and store grills. (Said Danny, “He’ll lick the grates clean and then tear up the grill.”)
6. Alert neighbors to bear activity. (Everyone has to participate in the effort to discourage a bear or bears from staying in or revisiting an area.)
Let’s talk specifically about feeding bears. Whether it’s on purpose or by way of trash cans, etc., the bear will be conditioned to keep coming back. Danny offered a fabricated but potential situation whereby a family visits the N.C. mountains, rents a cabin, and notices a bear in the vicinity. They throw bread to him so he’ll hang around and they can get photos. Danny called this “people misbehaving in bear country.” The bear remembers the bread. A few days later, another family rents the same cabin. They don’t know about the bread-eating bear. He shows up. The family’s little dog barks and runs toward the bear, which kills the dog. A member of the family or someone renting another cabin shoots the bear.
“It’s always the bear that pays,” Danny suggested, adding that the best and humane thing to do is to completely ignore bears, or if one keeps coming around but is a safe distance from you — maybe below a deck, it’s OK and advisable to throw something at him — maybe a big log or a potted plant. Danny said making his visit a little painful will send him packing. Remember his momma’s aggressiveness? He needs to know it’s not safe to be in a particular area.
Getting back once again to Conover’s June bear, Danny explained that bears travel long distances. One GPS-monitored yearling male tracked during a research project conducted by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and N.C. State University went from Asheville to Roan Mountain to Linville Gorge to Lake James and finally to Yancey County — all in 1 ½ months.
In other words, our bear could have come from far away or nearby. When he left — which he did early during the morning of June 9 — he may have simply returned to a close-by habitat or continued on a long trek, maybe traveling along the forested corridor of the Catawba River.
Summing it all up, Danny said he gets calls all the time about wild animals. His usual response is, “Go about your business. Don’t interact with the animal.”
No matter how cute he is or how friendly he seems — just sitting in a tree, swinging his big furry legs.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!