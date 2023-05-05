Many years ago, as part of completing a teaching degree at UNC Charlotte, I visited Garinger High School to complete some teacher observations. Working in an exceptional teacher’s classroom, I was struck by her calmness, intelligence, and a book she had sitting on her desk. Garinger, like any high school, could be a rough place. This teacher worked with students calmly and respectfully. She taught me some things, and I got to see where her toughness and courage came from.

Several years later, as I worked with the athletic director at South Caldwell, I would see the same book on his desk. Usually, it was open to a passage he would be reading. Sometimes, as we met, we would talk about what he was reading and his insight and joy those things brought to him.

There are unsettling moments in our lives. They provide pivot points for us to grow and endure. There are times we push ourselves out of these moments to great success. However, at other times we may crumble under their weight.

We need things which ground us: a favorite phrase, a healing activity, a book placed on a desk where we work or a kind note from a friend to remind us who we are in any of these moments.

In my current classroom, I have the plaque my college swim coach presented to me as a senior. It reminds me every day to be fierce in a good way and to have guts. The plaque reminds me that there is purpose as I both have successes and struggles with students. The plaque gives me hope and reminds me of an important time in my swimming life when I contributed to the team’s success. After many years, it still provides good cheer.

It is important to be of good courage and good cheer. There are going to be struggles and tribulations through a lifetime. A quick review of history shows things do not always come easy. Struggle, individually or collectively, is a part of life and getting involved in the great events around us.

I recently returned from the nation’s capital where I toured with students and family. One of the most impressive places was the memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Etched in stone are some of the words from his speech in Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in August of 1963, “With this faith, we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair — a stone of hope.”

We all have, publicly or privately, a mountain of despair. It takes courage to share those things and ask for help when we need it. We need to know there can be good cheer.

The Old Testament mentions “being of good courage” several times. The New Testament often renders the same words as “being of good cheer.”

To be of good courage and good cheer means to strengthen, or to prevail, to become strong and courageous, to be resolute and not fear. Being of good cheer is not simply to be happy over or about something. The larger meaning is to “take heart” and “to be encouraged.”

Being of good cheer can lead us to getting involved in “good trouble.” For example, steering a conversation into a positive direction or simply taking an appropriate action to alleviate someone’s tough situation. A mark of having good cheer results from our conversation with others and our demonstrated compassion towards them. Every day, we are setting examples for others whether we intend to or not. Our situations are not always favorable and we need good cheer and good courage. A simple question to ask yourself is: What spurs you on? What provides hope? How are you sharing your hope, faith, and charity with others?

The teacher at Garinger High and my former athletic director each placed the Bible on their desk. Sometimes open. Sometimes not. It did not take too much intelligence to understand where their hope and faith and good cheer came from. They not only had the book sitting out, I could tell they were trying to live the reasons for their good cheer. It became part of their character each day.

We might say they talked the talk and walked the walk. Just knowing the book was there, I knew who they were. Their examples are not lost on me. They remain powerful to this day.

Having and living good courage and good cheer is certainly not easy each day, but we have many reasons as a people and society to display our love, our hope, and our courage and cheer.

Moreover, we have many opportunities to be an open book for others if we just think about things a little bit.