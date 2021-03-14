Arts council director works to give money away; Greathouse to retire at end of year

Come the end of 2021, a peaceful transition of power is going to take place in Hickory’s West Wing. United Arts Council of Catawba County Executive Director Kathy Greathouse is retiring Dec. 31. She’ll quietly vacate her office in what is known as the West Wing, a building on the SALT Block in Hickory, and hand off her duties to the next director.
Before I talk about Kathy, here’s a bit of arts council history from the organization’s website at artscatawba.org: “The United Arts Council of Catawba County was formed as the Hickory Arts Council in 1960. We were re-incorporated in 1979 as the Catawba County Council for the Arts, and we adopted our current name in 2006 to reflect our partnerships with our vibrant cultural organizations and our supportive local government.”
It was after the first name change that Kathy became assistant director in 1988, followed by full directorship in 1989. She exited the position in 1996 to work as a bookkeeper in her husband Richard Greathouse’s construction business, known then as Greathouse Jones Construction.
In 2003, Kathy was asked to return to the director’s post on an interim basis. She didn’t want a full-time job at that point, so she and Lynn Loehr of Hickory shared the position for about 10 years. When Lynn retired, Kathy stayed on, working as the sole director. Altogether, she’s been with the council 26 years.
“A search committee is in the process of a national search for a director,” Kathy announced. “I have a feeling we’ll get some really strong local candidates.”
I asked Kathy to pretend she was applying for the job. What would she want a search committee to know about her? Well, she explained that she’d worked in sales at Hickory Printing (now Hickory Printing Solutions) and had marketing and graphic arts knowledge. And, she’d been employed by the Hickory Daily Record at one time and the Hickory News, a publication that no longer exists, at another. She said she’d bring much experience to the director’s job and expressed confidence that what she lacked in knowledge about nonprofits, she made up for in the areas in which she was proficient.
Had I really been interviewing Kathy for the position, I’d have hired her — not only because of all the areas in which she had experience but because she was nice while also confident, warm while also professional and so familiar with the workings of the arts council. Had she actually been an applicant, I’d have been very impressed with how well she’d done her homework.
Back to reality. So, Kathy went into the business of nonprofit work without having been involved in it previously or having studied it in college. Apparently, she was simply born to the work — a natural, as they say, because the organization has thrived under her leadership.
“What I found out early on,” said Kathy, “is that nonprofits are run leaner and more efficiently than some for-profit businesses.” She believes companies working ever harder to increase earnings could learn much from organizations working ever harder to fund their causes.
Simply put, the UACCC amasses money so it can give it away — or spend it for the benefit of others. Returning to its website, “the United Arts Council of Catawba County is committed to transforming and strengthening the cultural life of our community through grants, marketing, fundraising, advocacy and education. We strive to provide awareness of the cultural activities in our area, as well as grant and contribution opportunities.”
In 2020, the UACCC distributed around $400,000 in grants. It’s on track to give away nearly $600,000 in 2021.
So, where do they get it, and to whom do they award it? “We get it from the community and from local governments,” Kathy responded. “Our job is to get it back out into the community as efficiently and effectively as possible.”
She offered an example. “We have several grant categories, the biggest being Projects Pool, which funds events that bring people to the community and offers quality cultural events to our own citizens.” For instance, the UACCC provides funding for the Visiting Writers Series at Lenoir-Rhyne University, which offers free literary arts programming to the community; the Footcandle Film Festival, which, according to its website at footcandlefilmfestival.com, brings “unique, challenging, and entertaining films to Western North Carolina every September”; local community theater productions; and the occasional Western Piedmont Symphony performance.
Once Kathy got started talking about the UACCC’s substantial body of financial backing, she grew very excited and offered more examples: the Community Cultural Fund that underwrites local festivals and free community events, such as Claremont Days and Swinging Under the Stars in Hickory, and the Collaborative Arts Project grant that rewards collaborations “that reach underserved audiences,” said Kathy, suggesting the Foothills Folk Art Festival in Newton as an illustration. “The foundation of the arts council’s work is to strengthen cultural organizations and offer opportunities for growth to artists.
“We also do grants for individual artists to help further their careers,” Kathy stated, listing two: Innovative Artist and Regional Artist Project. “A bottom line for me is to have artists living and working in Catawba County. I think that’s what sets Catawba County apart. Strong cultural organizations and successful artists — the whole gamut of artists: potters, furniture designers, musicians, writers, . . .”
“We give away a lot of money,” said Kathy. “It’s fun but a lot of work. We take it really seriously. That’s why our local governments are generous to us. We’re well managed.” There even are grant panels before which people desiring grants must state their causes and cases. The panels consist of volunteers from the community and members of the UACCC board.
As our time to talk drew to a close, Kathy shared one of her favorite fundraising stories, the UACCC’s successful attempt to raise big bucks to help honor and remember Hickory’s Ridgeview High School’s (closed 1966) famous “Untouchables” Panthers football team that in 1964 not only won every game but was unscored upon. Kathy said about three years ago, Catawba Valley Community College professor Richard Eller requested $10,000 to add animation to the documentary that he and CVCC’s Redhawk Publications were producing about the Untouchables.
The UACCC, impressed with the story, decided to take things a few steps further “and looked into what the community thought about the team and turning [the legacy] into a public art project,” said Kathy. There definitely was still much Untouchables pride in the Ridgeview community, and everyone was in favor of a public art project. “We needed big bucks to do this project right.”
The council sought a grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. “We were one of 82 who did the initial letter of intent,” Kathy recalled. “Then we were named one of 20 semi-finalists for what would be 10 grants. So then we had only a 50/50 chance of getting a $50,000 grant. It was going to take every penny of that to do the project the community wanted: an art installation that included a brick archway with two murals on the Samuel William Davis Field where the team played its home games —in the heart of Ridgeview.”
“In May 2019, we were named one of the winners of a $50,000 grant,” said Kathy, smiling.
There’s still work to do, but if all goes according to schedule, the murals will be installed and there’ll be a celebration and the screening of Richard Eller’s documentary on Sept. 4, 2021.
As for Kathy’s retirement, she concluded, “Over these 26 years, the people I’ve worked with — board, staff, member organizations of the arts council, artists — have been the joy of my professional life. I’ll miss the people. The next executive director is going to be one lucky person.”
