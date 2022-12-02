A tale of two lives: Why is one Wes Moore a governor and the other behind bars?

In 2000, Wes Moore was sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in the death of Baltimore police officer Bruce Prothero.

Prothero was shot at point-blank range from a getaway car after pursuing Moore, his half-brother Tony, and two other accomplices who had just robbed a jewelry store. Moore was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

No, this was not the Wes Moore who was recently elected governor of Maryland. This was Wesley John Moore, the “other” Wes Moore of the governor-elect’s 2010 nonfiction bestseller, “The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates.”

“The Other Wes Moore” provides an examination of the lives of two Baltimore African American men who despite having the same name and similar backgrounds now lead very different lives. The book naturally leads to consideration of what caused the life paths of the two Wes Moores to diverge.

Answering the question of what made the difference is not easy. Governor-elect Moore does not know for sure what the decisive factor was, he admits in his book’s afterword. What motivates someone to do something is complex and typically cannot be reduced to a single thing. One’s predisposition, environment and luck often all play a role. No two individuals are entirely the same. There will always be idiosyncratic factors and other unexplainable motivating forces that result in individuals doing the things that they do.

With that said, there are some notable differences in the lives of the two Wes Moores that seemed to contribute to producing different outcomes. But let’s first start with the similarities.

The Wes Moores share more than just a name. They both grew up as African American males around the same period of time, raised by single mothers in an urban environment. Both experienced hardships growing up. When governor-elect Moore was 3, his father died after a brief illness. The other Wes Moore had an absentee father. Both Moores were raised in tough neighborhoods in families with limited economic resources.

But there were also significant differences.

Prisoner Moore’s mother, Mary, earned an associate’s degree at a Baltimore community college and enrolled in Johns Hopkins University with the assistance of a Pell Grant when her son was young. When her grant funding was slashed, she was no longer able to afford tuition. She dropped out, while continuing to work a part-time job as a secretary at a medical center.

Governor-elect Moore’s mother, Joy, was a college graduate and strict disciplinarian who instilled in Wes the importance of getting a good education from a young age. As an adolescent, Wes had dreams of playing in the NBA. He did not do well in school, in part due to truancy. Wes credits the interest he later developed in reading and the academic turn his life subsequently took, in part, to his mother giving him the Mitch Albom book “Fab Five: Basketball, Trash Talk, The American Dream.” The book chronicles the cultural trend-setting University of Michigan basketball team of all freshmen that made it to the NCAA championship game in 1992. “Fab Five”, Moore wrote, while “hardly a work of great literature,” was used by his mother to teach him a deeper lesson: that the written word isn’t necessarily a chore but can be a window into new worlds.

It was not just the book that brought about a change in Wes.

The other Wes attended Baltimore public schools. His middle school, Chinquapin Middle, was 99% black with close to 70% of the students on the school lunch program. The future governor Moore, in contrast, attended Riverdale Country School, an affluent, mostly white, private college preparatory school that “was the sort of school you might find in a storybook, a fantasy for a public school kid,” he has written.

Nonetheless, Wes continued to not take his studies as seriously as his mother, Joy, expected, so she sent him away to military school for needed structure and discipline. It was there that Wes matured, becoming more responsible and focused on his studies.

Wes’s education was made possible as a result of an extended support system of family and friends willing and able to make significant sacrifices to improve his prospects. In order to pay for military school, Joy wrote to family and friends, “asking them to help her however they could.” After still finding herself thousands of dollars short, Joy’s parents, who were also both college graduates, used the money that they had from their home in the Bronx, decades of savings and mortgage payments, according to Moore, to pay for his first year.

Providing money for his education was not the only way that Moore’s grandparents provided support. When Wes was 6, his mother was at a breaking point. Though she had the support of extended family and friends in Baltimore, she was “losing her grip” and needed help only her parents could provide. So she moved in, with Wes and his sister, to her parents’ apartment in the Bronx.

Wes’s grandparents were even stricter disciplinarians than his mother was. As immigrants from Jamaica, they imposed West Indian rules. With his mother working multiple jobs, gone from the apartment from just after Wes and his sister woke up in the morning until they were getting tucked in for bed at night. His grandparents took him to and from school and looked after him during off-school hours.

Mary’s mother, the grandmother of the other Wes, died when Mary was a teen as a result of her body rejecting a kidney transplant. Mary’s father, Kenneth, was generally good-natured but an alcoholic. While Mary worked long hours to provide for her children, the other Wes was left without adult supervision throughout the day.

In the absence of strong adult role models, the other Wes’s behavior began to mirror the behavior of his older half-brother Tony, who was a drug dealer with a fierce reputation in the neighborhood. Tony tried to dissuade Wes from living similar to the way that he did, but the example he set through his actions proved to be more powerful than his words.

When he first arrived at military school, future-governor Moore had an exceedingly poor attitude and tried to escape several times. But his surroundings at the school were much different than that of his home neighborhood, and it eventually changed him. “It was a different psychological environment,” he noted, “where my normal expectations were inverted, where leadership was honored and class clowns were ostracized.”

He was particularly impressed by a 19-year-old cadet. “I had never seen a man, a peer, demand that much respect from his people,” he said of Cadet Captain Ty Hill. The respect that Hill was given was, “real respect, the kind you can’t beat or scare out of people.” It was the kind of respect, in other words, that gang members and drug dealers in his neighborhood sought.

Along with the positive role models in his life such as his mother, grandparents, teachers, and superiors in the military, Wes had a role model whom he never met but learned about through his new-found interest in reading — Colin Powell. Wes read Powell’s autobiography “My American Journey” as a young adult. Malcolm X’s autobiography provides young black men with a model of resistance to racial oppression in the United States, Moore has recognized. And though he appreciates the importance of Malcolm X and others in the roles that they played as resistors to white hegemony, Wes, as a young man, found that he could better relate to Powell’s background, experiences, and beliefs. Despite having reason to be angry, Moore observed through the pages of the book that Powell was not. He was thankful and wanted the same thing that he felt he wanted — “a fair shot.”

Through Powell’s autobiography, Wes learned the transformative power that storytelling can have. He wrote “The Other Wes Moore” in part in the hope of inspiring others in a way similar to the way in which Powell had inspired him.

Moore has now added to his own story by being elected governor of Maryland. He will be a focus in the media for at least as long as the rest of his time in office. But let us not forget the other Wes Moore. Lives can go on much different paths depending on one’s nature, environment, and fortune.

No matter what we do, there is no guarantee that a person will improve their lot in life. There are many things we cannot control. But for areas in which we can affect change, learning lessons from lives that diverged can aid in steering ourselves and others down the path most likely to success.