A fond farewell to Hickory's best fried okra; goodbye Snack Bar

In a matter of days, the Snack Bar will close.

It’s been a Hickory staple since 1947 and everyone, it seems, has a story.

So do I.

When Associated Press bureau chief Sue Price Johnson would pay me an annual visit in the early 2000s, we sometimes grabbed lunch.

On one of those visits, she said she wanted to eat at a place with local flavor. We went to the Snack Bar.

Sue made more trips to Hickory to check in. After that first trip to the Snack Bar, she always came at lunchtime and we never went to another restaurant. That was a mighty big compliment to West Hickory’s meat-and-three gathering spot.

Sue retired years ago. Sadly, the folks at the Snack Bar are leaving, too.

If you, like me, are going to miss the country-style steak, mashed potatoes and fried okra, time is short. Make sure you drop in for a few last bites of Southern goodness.

TV Week

When I was a kid growing up in western Iredell County, we had access to three channels on our solitary TV.

How quaint.

Today, there are more choices than tomato varieties and so many providers.

Some folks use cable, some use Dish or Direct TV, and others only stream their entertainment.

It’s virtually impossible to produce a book that serves all our readers. That’s why the TV Week supplement is going away at the end of the month.

We are looking at a plan to run a half-page of TV listings each day. If all goes to plan, that should start in September.

I do appreciate the folks who called to express their desire for us to continue the TV Week. The Hickory Daily Record, just like any other business, is sometimes faced with difficult choices. This is one of them.

We appreciate your understanding.