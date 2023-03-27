An underdog, by definition, is someone who is thought to have little chance of winning a competition or succeeding in an endeavor. I, like most people, love cheering for the underdogs. There have been scientific studies done on the psychology of it, but the general consensus is that people get more pleasure out of unexpected success than expected success.

I am one of those people for sure. I’ve spent a lifetime rooting for teams that are expected to lose. It’s just an automatic reaction for me. When the Super Bowl rolls around and my favorite team isn’t there, I will inevitably be drawn to cheer for the underdog. My favorite sports stories in general are all underdog stories. Nadia Comaneci’s perfect 10 scores in the 1976 Olympics. The “Miracle on Ice” U.S. hockey victory over the Russians. The N.C. State Wolfpack’s National Championship in 1983.

I watched with glee that year when the underestimated Wolfpack under the superb coaching of Jim Valvano upset a bigger, more powerful No. 1 ranked team from Houston that had been dubbed Phi Slama Jama. None of the pundits gave NC State a chance, but I was a child without a real understanding of how close to impossible it was for a No. 6 seed to win a national championship, and so I believed in them wholeheartedly.

This year’s NCAA tournament was an exciting time filled with even more upsets and underdogs than usual. They don’t call it March Madness for nothing and this year did not disappoint! In one evening, we saw a top-ranked Alabama lose to No. 5 San Diego State, while ironically a No. 1 Houston again lost to a lower-ranked upstart ACC team. This time it was the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes who put a stop to the Cougars’ championship dreams.

I delighted in watching and cheering hard for both San Diego State and Miami, despite their wins busting my bracket since I had predicted both Alabama and Houston to be in the Final Four. At the end of the evening, I couldn’t have been happier with the outcome. My personal defeat at bracketology was a small price to pay to see two overconfident teams brought down by a few underrated young men with something to prove on the national stage.

This brings me to another theory on why we love underdogs. Researchers say it’s an expression of schadenfreude. Schadenfreude is just a big German word that means taking pleasure in someone else’s misfortune. The more of a powerhouse winner a team becomes, the more people enjoy seeing them fail. Highly successful and beloved teams over the years like the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, and New England Patriots consistently top polls of the most hated teams, as well.

I know this is true for me since not much brings me more joy than watching Bill Belichick and the Patriots lose to, well, anyone. You’ll notice I described Houston and Alabama earlier as overconfident teams being beaten by underrated teams. Most of us enjoy seeing those who are perceived as arrogant, cocky, or smug to be taught a lesson, brought down a notch, so to speak. That’s schadenfreude. I don’t know why all that Roll Tide stuff annoys me so much, but I’ll own it here. I was beyond joyful in their defeat.

I think also that most of us have a deep-rooted desire for the sports world to be fair. We don’t want the same select few professional sports teams to dominate every year. We want to believe the small university with the even smaller athletics budget that has never won a National Championship can still compete with the big schools against the odds.

It also comes down to us seeing ourselves in underdogs. If you’ve ever been overlooked, underestimated, or not given a fair chance — and who hasn’t — then you relate to the underdogs and their victories.

Believing in ourselves is empowering for all of us, whether you’re an athlete or an accountant. My favorite coach Jimmy V said it best, “In every single day, in every walk of life, ordinary people do extraordinary things. Ordinary people accomplish extraordinary things.”

May all of you underdogs accomplish extraordinary things. We’ll be rooting for you.