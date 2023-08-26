Teachers are special people and none are perfect. Yet, we carry the things they teach us as we go on in our lives. One of the greatest gifts we should treasure is the impact made on us by a teacher or two. As the new school year begins, take a minute to send an email or write a note to a teacher who means something to you. It is always a good time to show gratitude for those individuals who continue to make a big difference in our lives.

Here are some things which make for an effective teacher. These are just a few, but worthy of mention.

Teachers inspire

In an older Reader’s Digest article, the writer mentions the importance of a teacher he had who simply told him one day he was a good writer. Those words motivated him into a career when he felt he was not good at much of anything else. That’s a reminder of how the spoken word can be very powerful inspiration.

Teachers forgive

Each one of us has probably been affected by an instructor who remitted us from a wrong of some kind. They showed us mercy even while being tough. They showed us their human side even when we were not sure they had one, and it made all the difference in the world.

Teachers instruct

How many of us had a teacher who opened our minds to new possibilities and gave us confidence we didn’t know we had? They pushed us hard to learn and motivated and encouraged along the way. In short, they performed their jobs while making it look like fun. We fed off their excitement and maybe secretly wanted to model some things they were doing. We knew they cared about their subjects and about us. Some people would call it passion, but it is so much more.

Teachers show students empathy

In learning about the history of other people, we may have had some kind of experience of putting ourselves in other people’s shoes. In science, we may have been able to see the larger universe. Occasionally, working with other students, we developed some tools to get along with one another, learned not to sweat the small stuff, and perhaps thought less of ourselves. It is a lesson as old as kindergarten: look out for others. Sadly, sometimes we forget this as we age.

Teachers set examples

All of us learn from great examples, both positive and negative. Examples are important. James Baldwin’s poem, “For Nothing is Fixed,” is a reminder of the importance of examples. Baldwin writes, “the earth is always shifting/the light is always changing/the sea does not cease to grind down rock/Generations do not cease to be born/and we are responsible to them/because we are the only witnesses they have.” Teachers are witnesses for the rest of us concerning many things because life ever moves and students grow up to affect other lives. Such is one of the significant things about education.

Teachers lead

Instructors not only lead in their classrooms by teaching their subjects and taking care of students. They also serve on important school committees, work in local clubs and organizations, are involved in religious and social work in their larger worlds outside school and support their families. They also volunteer for many things, perhaps serving as a youth coach or tutor. The work teachers do, as well as others, never stops at the classroom door.

Teachers affect eternity

The presumption teaching is a failing career choice is terribly misguided. George Bernard Shaw’s often quoted affirmation about artists and teaching: “Those who can’t, teach” is fun to debate and think about. But teaching is an art. Instructors must know their subjects and they must get to know their students. Educators debate about what part is more important. A good teacher answers the question. Henry Adams may have said it better, “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.” So true. A teacher’s life rolls over into other lives.

Teachers are giving

Whether through staying after school to support a student, waiting with them until a ride comes, providing some extra lunch money, or simply writing a note of encouragement — teachers are always giving. These examples are just of few of hundreds of things teachers do.

Teachers reveal their character

Students deserve teachers with a strong working inner and outer character. Who does not remember a teacher who amazed and interested you with their qualities of life, behavior, and action?

Teachers love

Teachers love their subjects, love teaching, and do their best to love students.

Teachers have been asked to do more in our rapidly changing world. They deserve our respect and gratitude even when they mess up. Teaching, like any profession, is challenging. Special work takes special individuals.

Here’s to teachers, and to the new school year ahead.