When I was growing up, gardens and orchards were important and necessary parts of farm life. All the bounty that came from the earth was either sold, eaten fresh or preserved for later use.

Today, it seems most gardens are grown by the older generation. Many members of the younger generation either do not have the space for gardens or the time to properly attend to them. Even though the prices of canned fruits and vegetables available in grocery stores are far less than the cost of a productive garden, the aesthetic and recreation benefits of gardening are missed.

The rewards gleaned from gardens by older residents are often given away, frozen, or canned for supposed later use. Notice I said supposed later use. So often, the fruits and vegetables gathered and preserved by the older generation far outweigh the needs of two-person families. Unfortunately, the many frozen packages and glass jars of preserved fruits and vegetables are not consumed until the time for a new garden. This results in overstocked shelves and freezers.

So, what should we do with all the extra fruits and vegetables? Well, we could downsize our gardens, remember to eat more of our home-preserved foods, give more of our food away to individuals and food pantries, or maybe use more of the old recipes to create more palatable foods to compete with the store-bought products. Many of the old country recipes have been abandoned because of the time necessary for preparation and the conveniences of today’s processed foods from supermarkets.

So how did earlier generations use the abundance of squash, green beans, corn, and other vegetables that were not preserved? One might need to revisit some of the old-time recipes to see how they were used. Squash dishes included such items as squash relish, zucchini bread, baked squash casserole, fried squash, and squash and corn casserole.

Tomato dishes included fried green tomatoes, green tomato relish, tomato pie, tomato gravy, breaded tomatoes, tomato preserves, tomato soup, and my all-time favorite vine-ripened tomato sandwiches with Duke’s mayonnaise.

Green bean dishes included slow-simmered green beans with streaked meat (bacon), green beans with new potatoes, secret recipe green bean casseroles for church dinners, green bean relish, and pickled green beans.

Corn dishes included creamed corn, corn chowder, corn pudding, corn on cob, corn muffins, skillet cornbread, and corn cob jelly.

We could go on and on with dishes for all the different vegetables and fruits grown in country gardens. I’m sure you may add many other favorite vegetable and fruit recipes.

I have three challenges to end this column for those who garden.

One, if you have a home garden, investigate ways you may share the goodness from your gardens. This might include taking samples to neighbors, taking bags to church for ministers and others, and giving fresh vegetables to the food pantry.

Second, consider using some of the old recipes for your addition to the next church dinner or potluck meal.

Third, encourage your grandchildren to spend some time with you in the garden to see how vegetables are planted, cared for, and harvested for use. Children may learn great lessons about cooperation with nature and find that gardens are great for mental relaxation.

Who knows, they may think it is a welcome change from playing electronic games and may even learn that vegetables do not come from the produce section of the supermarket.