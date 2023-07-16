I grew up just down the road in Statesville, where the wait to renew a car tag or a driver’s license is an exercise in patience.

That’s been the case in much of North Carolina in recent months.

I picked up a call earlier this year from a woman who expressed a mix of astonishment and anger that she was looking at a 90-day wait for an appointment to get her license renewed.

To those in need, there is good news.

In early June, the DMV authorized Saturday hours for the offices in Hudson and Morganton.

The extra hours continue through Aug. 26.

People can stop in from 8 a.m. until noon and, surprise, there might be no wait, according to Marty Homan, DMV communications manager for the N.C. Department of Transportation.

“Our Saturday hours at Hudson and Morganton are being underutilized. We have the capacity to serve many more folks on Saturdays than we have been,” he said in an email.

“We’ve even had to send employees home early at some Saturday offices because there haven’t been customers to serve.”

He added, “We appreciate any help we could get in letting folks there know about these extra service hours. We know the services are needed as appointments are booked up 90 days out at most offices in the area.”

No lines and no wait is an offer too good to refuse.

If I needed a new license, I would be on my way to Hudson or Morganton on Saturday.